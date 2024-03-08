Gays go wild as Madonna and Kylie perform together for first time ever

The pair treated fans to an acapella version of 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head', as well as a stripped-back rendition of 'I Will Survive'.

Entertainment . Written by Alice Linehan.

Kylie Minogue and Madonna photographed with their arms around each other. Kylie stands on the left smiling, while Madonna stands on the right, singing into a microphone.
Image: @heyjaeee via X

The time has finally come. At long last, queer pop icons Madonna and Kylie Minogue have performed together, sharing the stage for the first time during the former’s Celebration Tour. The pair joined forces at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on March 7, providing a healthy dose of girl power just in time for International Women’s Day! 

Minogue came out dressed in a black tank top with “Madonna” written in rhinestones across the chest – a nod to the shirt Madge wore at the 2000 MTV Europe Music Awards with the Kylie’s name on it. They started by singing an acapella version of the Aussie star’s ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’, before treating fans to a stripped-back rendition of Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’.

“This moment is a long time coming,” Minogue told the crowd.

 

This comes after the ‘Padam Padam’ singer recently told an interviewer that they would both love to team up.

“How is Earth still spinning when this hasn’t happened?” she joked. “We would both love it. I know I would, and she’s mentioned it before. So, hey! Maybe.”

Prior to that in June 2023, Kylie similarly stated she would “of course” be open to working with Madonna.

“If I was in town and she was in town it would be amazing. The building would probably fall down. We’d need to send out warnings!”

 

While it appears that last night’s concert venue just about stayed intact, the same can’t be said for social media. News of the pair collaborating sent the internet into a frenzy, with fans sharing their excitement and disbelief.

“Cause of death: Madonna just pulled Kylie out of the crowd,” one person wrote.

 

Another shared: “AFTER YEARS WE FINALLY GET MADONNA AND KYLIE SINGING ‘I WILL SURVIVE’ can you believe? two biggest survivors who did NOT give up and kept going, my favs ever”.

 

Others described it as “truly perfect”, while one person expressed, “Homosexuals of a certain age should not be expected to work today…We need time and space to process what just happened.”

 

