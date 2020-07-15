27 year-old man arrested in ongoing Lyra McKee murder investigation

A 27-year-old man from Londonderry has been arrested following a police investigation into the murder of journalist and LGBT+ activist Lyra McKee.

On Wednesday, 14 July, detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team arrested a 27 year-old man under section 41 of the Terrorism Act. A statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland detailed, “He has been taken to Musgrave police station in Belfast where he is currently being questioned. A search of a house in Derry/Londonderry has also been conducted.”

Arrest in Lyra McKee murder investigation. pic.twitter.com/RIoX81SPJ4 — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) July 15, 2020

Lyra McKee was murdered on the evening of April 18, 2019, while reporting on riots in the Creggan estate, Co Derry. A year on from her death, a police investigation has resulted in the arrest of four men aged between 20 and 52 under the Terrorism Act.

PSNI Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy has previously stated, “I have always said a number of individuals were involved with the gunman on the night Lyra was killed, and while today is significant for the investigation the quest for the evidence to bring the gunman to justice remains active and ongoing.”

In February 2020, the PSNI charged 52 year-old Paul McIntyre in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee following an extensive investigation. He was later granted bail by a district judge in Londonderry.

Following past arrests, Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy renewed his appeal for public support in the murder investigation. The officer stated he was “determined to work with the community and local policing…to bring those who murdered Lyra to justice.”

A virtual vigil took place to commemorate the life and work of McKee in April 2020. Organised by the National Union of Journalists, people shared memories of the late journalist under #WeStandWithLyra.

In April 2019, an in-person vigil was held in Dublin’s Garden Of Remembrance. Speaking to those gathered, Irish secretary of the NUJ Seamus Dooley described McKee as “A person who refused to accept that things had to be the way they were.”

If you have any information you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.