Man pleads guilty to Sligo murders of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt

Yousef Palani, the 23-year-old charged with the killings of Sligo men Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee, has pleaded guilty to both murders, as well as to causing harm to a third man. In their investigation, Gardaí have treated these incidents as homophobic attacks.

In April 2022, two men were brutally murdered in Sligo and another violent assault was reported in the town. News of the killings left the entire Irish LGBTQ+ community reeling and calling for increased protections for its members, with vigils in honour of the two men held all over the country.

According to reports, at a hearing that took place at the Central Criminal Court on Monday, July 31, Yousef Palani pleaded guilty to the murders of Aidan Moffitt at Cartron Heights on April 10, 2022, and of Michael Snee at City View, Connaughton Road in Sligo, on April 12, 2022.

Moreover, Palani pleaded guilty to causing serious harm to Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road, Sligo, on April 9, 2022. The suspect had been in Castlerea Prison in Co. Roscommon since being charged in April and was awaiting trial, which was scheduled for November 13. However, the matter has now been adjourned to October 23, when Palani will be sentenced.

BREAKING 🚨Yousef Palani (23) has admitted murdering Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo last year. — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) July 31, 2023

During Monday’s trial, Justice Mary Ellen Ring directed that victim impact statements be prepared for the trial in October and extended her sympathy to the families affected.

At a previous hearing on April 26 at the Central Criminal Court, Justice Paul McDermott heard that Palani had changed his senior counsel. Moreover, the court was informed that the defence had received a psychiatrist assessment for their client and was going to discuss the matter with the accused and that “two due diligence matters will have to be dealt with”. The defence counsel explained that such matters concerned exhibits in the case and records from the Central Mental Hospital.