Vigils in memory of Michael Snee & Aidan Moffitt to be held across Ireland

Following the brutal and senseless murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee, the LGBTQ+ community have arranged vigils across the country to take place over the weekend.
Paula Fagan, CEO of LGBT Ireland described the events as “a dark week for the LGBTI+ community in Ireland.” She continued, “We are still reeling from the vicious homophobic assault on Dame Street in Dublin in recent days and, now, we are deeply saddened by events in Sligo.”
“Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. These devastating crimes bring to the fore the need for comprehensive Hate Crime legislation, and I – along with other sectoral representatives – will be speaking with lawmakers over the coming days to stress the need for them to redouble their efforts and ensure the forthcoming legislation is effective, comprehensive and enacted with urgency. The LGBTI+ community has the right to feel and be safe on our streets, and online.”
The Gardaí have issued a plea for anyone with information to come forward. They also assure members of the community that the investigation will be conducted with compassion and sensitivity.
As of now, April 14, these are the vigils confirmed. Please check locally for more info or possible changes.
Belfast: Friday, April 15, 6pm at City Hall
Cork: Monday, April 18, 6pm at Bishop Lacey Park
Carlow: Friday, April 15 , 6pm at Liberty Tree Fountain
Dublin: Friday, April 15, 6pm at Dáil Éireann
Galway, City: Saturday, April 16, 7pm at Eyre Square
Galway, Loughrea: Friday, April 15, 5 pm at The Long Point
Kerry, Tralee: Monday, April 18, 7pm at The Square
Kildare, Newbridge: Friday, April 15, 6pm at Liffey Linear Park
Killkenny: Friday, April 15, 6:30pm at Town Hall
Laois, Portlaoise: Friday, April 15, 6pm at Laois County Council Plaza
Limerick: Monday, April 18, 6pm at Arthur’s Quay
Louth, Drogheda: Friday, April 15, 6pm at Tholsel
Louth, Dundalk: Friday, April 15, 6pm at Town Square
Mayo, Ballina: Wednesday, April 20, 9pm at Tom Ruane Park
The below thread lists planned vigils across the country in memory of Aidan Moffitt & Michael Snee, who died in Sligo this week in suspected homophobic attacks. It will be updated regularly.
Please share additional information on vigils taking place in your community below 🌈 pic.twitter.com/66MuCEpr3C
— BeLonG To Youth Services (@BeLonG_To) April 14, 2022
Sligo: Friday, April 15, 6pm at Town Hall
Tipperary, Clonmel: Friday, April 15, 7:30pm at Main Guard, O’Connell Street, Clonmel
Tyrone, Omagh: Friday, April 15, 7pm at Omagh Courthouse
Waterford: Friday, April 15, 6pm at John Roberts Square
Westmeath, Mullingar: Friday, April 15, 6pm at Mullingar Park
Wexford: Friday, April 15, 7pm at Wexford Quay
Wicklow, Arklow: Monday, April 18, 6pm at Arklow Bandstand
Wicklow, Blessington: Saturday, April 16, 6pm at The Square in Blessington
Wicklow, Bray: Friday, April 15, 5pm at Bray Bandstand
As well as the vigils, a book of condolences has also been placed in Outhouse, Dublin, to allow our community and allies to express their sympathy to the families, friends and loved ones of Aidan and Michael.
The team at GCN are deeply saddened by the tragic events. Our thoughts go out to their family, friends, loved ones and all of the LGBTQ+ community who are grieving at this time. We realise that this is a particularly distressing time for the community but we take solace in the resilience and solidarity that our community shows in the face of adversity.
We will be standing in solidarity and support with all those in mourning at the vigils being held across the weekend.
