Sligo Gardaí call for witnesses as investigations focus on suspect’s dating app usage 

Following the “atrocious” murders of beloved LGBTQ+ community members, Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee, Sligo Gardaí want to hear from anyone “who may have been subject of any unwanted approaches or who was assaulted or otherwise attacked”.

Chief superintendent Aidan Glacken spoke at a press conference yesterday, April 13, and assured potential witnesses that “any information received will be treated in the strictest confidence”.

“I have a dedicated diversity team here, we need to hear from you. We are here to listen to you and we are here to support you,” he continued. “No matter how insignificant you think it may be, we need to hear from you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sligo Pride Festival (@sligopridefestival)

The Irish Examiner reports that these brutal murders “may not have been the perpetrator’s first attempts at violent assaults”, while The Times reports that the perpetrator had intended to kill again before his arrest. A 22-year old suspect, arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of Michael Snee, is still being held in custody. Although his arrest was in relation to the second murder, he will likely be questioned about both as the two cases increasingly seem to be linked.

Deeply troubled to read about the two suspected murders in Sligo including that of @FineGael activist Aidan Moffitt. Thinking of his family & friends. What happened is unspeakable and hard to fathom. Concerned about the possible motive of the attacker. RIP — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) April 13, 2022

The murder victims are believed to have let the killer into their homes after meeting through a dating app, so Gardaí in Sligo and beyond are directing the public towards resources on safety when it comes to online dating. They have issued advice on how to safely navigate a first-time meeting with someone you met online, including asking for recent photographs, having a video call prior to the meeting and sharing your location with someone you trust.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MPOWER Programme (@mpowerprogramme)

“These are incidents that we thought were behind us,” said Minister for Justice Helen McEntee. “And again, I just want to reassure people that any crimes that are motivated by hate or by prejudice or by discrimination, will not be tolerated and will carry higher sentences. I hope to introduce the hate crime bill in a matter of weeks to respond.”

Two Garda Liaison officers will be in the Outhouse Café tomorrow from 1pm to 2pm for an informal chat, to talk to anyone who may want to share their experiences or if they feel afraid and vulnerable after the recent violence and murders in Dublin and #Sligo. #LGBTQIA pic.twitter.com/CmpfJYaTpf — Outhouse (@Outhouse_Dublin) April 13, 2022

“Two Garda Liaison officers will be in the Outhouse Café tomorrow from 1 pm to 2 pm for an informal chat,” the Capel Street business Tweeted, “to talk to anyone who may want to share their experiences or if they feel afraid and vulnerable after the recent violence and murders in Dublin and Sligo.”

You can report a hate crime online here.

If you or someone you care about is in need of support, please visit: www.lgbt.ie or call National LGBT Helpline on freephone 1800 929 539. Out of Hours: freephone the Samaritans on 116-123.

Available 7 days a week, from 6.30 pm to 10 pm Mon – Thur, from 4 pm to 10 pm Fridays, and from 4 pm to 6 pm on Sat & Sun.