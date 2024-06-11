Country pop star Maren Morris comes out as bisexual

Country pop star Maren Morris has come out as bisexual. The singer-songwriter shared the news in an Instagram post on Sunday, June 9, writing: “happy to be the B in LGBTQ+ happy pride 🌈”.

The caption accompanied photos from her RSVP Redux tour in Phoenix, Arizona, in some of which she can be seen waving a small Pride progress flag. Comments flooded in in response, celebrating the announcement.

“Thanks for representing!!! It’s hard to be the B, and having public representation helps us all. Thank you!!” one person expressed.

Multiple people shared that they were proud of her, with another saying: “Welcome to the family!!!”

“I thought I couldn’t love you anymore than I already do. But then this,” one fan commented.

Although this is the first time that the 34-year-old has publicly addressed her queerness, she has been a vocal ally to the LGBTQ+ community in the past.

In 2022, she called out country singer Jason Aldean’s wife for making transphobic comments. “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” she said at the time.

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson subsequently criticised Morris for supporting the trans community, calling her “a lunatic” and a “fake country music singer”. The Grammy Award-winning star responded by printing the insult on a t-shirt, which also featured the phone number of the Peer Support & Crisis Hotline for trans youth. She sold the merchandise to raise over $100,000 for TransLifeline and the GLAAD Transgender Media Program.

In March 2023, as Tennessee attempted to ban public drag performances, the star performed at Love Rising, an LGBTQ+ benefit concert in Nashville, and told the crowd: “Yes, I introduced my son to some drag queens today…So Tennessee – f*cking arrest me.” She continued by condemning Republican lawmakers’ anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, stating that they had “lost in the court of public opinion.”

Maren Morris’s coming out as bisexual comes just months after she filed for divorce from her husband, Ryan Hurd. The pair married in March 2018 and had a child together in 2020, but irreconcilable differences ultimately led to their split. The divorce was finalised in January of this year.