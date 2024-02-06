Queer women take centre stage at 2024 Grammy Awards

Queer women dominated the 2024 Grammys in the major categories of Best New Artist, Song, and Record of the Year. Phoebe Bridgers from boygenius earned the most Grammys of any artist at this year’s award show on February 4, and queer icons Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Victoria Monét all had multiple wins.

After 17 years as an artist, Miley took home her first and second-ever Grammy Awards in 2024. She won in the categories of Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her song ‘Flowers’.

During her live ‘Flowers’ performance, Miley addressed the crowd mid-song asking, “Why are you acting like you don’t know this song?” before changing the lyrics to, “started to cry, but then remembered I… just won my first Grammy!”

Queer supergroup boygenius, composed of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, walked the red carpet sporting matching white suits and Artists4Ceasefire pins in support of ending the violence in Palestine.

The band recently announced they will be taking a hiatus, but not before taking home three Grammys including Best Alternative Music Album for the record, as well as Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for ‘Not Strong Enough’. Phoebe Bridgers also won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for ‘Ghost in the Machine’ alongside SZA.

Billie Eilish’s Barbie hit ‘What Was I Made For?’ earned two Grammys, one for Best Song Written for Visual Media and another for Song of the Year. In her acceptance speech, Billie thanked Greta Gerwig for “making the best movie of the year”.

Victoria Monét was awarded three well-deserved Grammys in the categories of Best New Artist, as well as Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for Jaguar II. During her powerful Best New Artist acceptance speech, the bisexual singer said, “My roots have been growing underneath ground, unseen for so long. And I feel like today, I’m sprouting, finally above ground.”

She added, “To everybody who has a dream, I want you to look at this as evidence. This award was a 15-year pursuit.”

In addition to these awards, the Grammys were full of unforgettable moments including a surprise performance from Tracy Chapman singing her queer anthem ‘Fast Car’, and The Color Purple star Fantasia Barrino honouring Tina Turner with her rendition of ‘Proud Mary’.

Annie Lennox also performed a moving tribute to the late Irish musician Sinéad O’Connor. As she finished singing ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, in true Sinéad O’Connor fashion, Lennox raised her fist and loudly proclaimed: “Artists for a ceasefire, peace in the world,” in reference to Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza.