Everything we know so far about miniseries Agatha All Along

Hitting Disney+ this fall, Agatha All Along is the 11th TV series and part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The two-episode premiere on September 18 will be followed by seven more episodes released weekly until November 6.

In the new dark comedy spin-off of Marvel’s WandaVision (2021), Kathryn Hahn returns to her role as the titular character Agatha Harkness.

In the finale of Marvel’s WandaVision, Wanda prevents Agatha from using magic by placing magical runes along the barrier of the town of Westview, which traps her in the “Agnes” persona. Led by showrunner and director Jac Schaeffer, the new miniseries is based on the comic Agatha Harkness by Stan Lee.

Agatha All Along begins with Agatha leading a seemingly normal life with a job as a detective. At the start of the teaser trailer, she is called in to deal with a murder case. While examining the body at the morgue, Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) appears, urging Agatha to find the witchy powers she believes to be lost. That’s where Agatha’s adventures with her new coven of witches begin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

Also returning from the “Scarlet Witch” universe are Emma Caulfield Ford (Sarah Proctor), David Payton (John Collins), David Lengel (Sarah’s husband Harold Proctor) Asif Ali (Abilash Tandon) and Kate Forbes (Agatha’s mother Evanora Harkness).

New to the MCU is Heartstopper actor Joe Locke, taking on the role of Wiccan (Billy Kaplan), the son of Agatha’s nemesis Wanda. Following the trailer confirmation of the Heartstopper actor’s character, fans eagerly anticipate the MCU’s leading gay superheroes to come to life on screen.

The star-struck cast also includes actors Patti LuPone (Lilia Calderu), Joe Locke (Billy Kaplan), Sasheer Zamata (Jennifer Kale), Ali Ahn (Alice Wu-Gulliver) and Debra Jo Rupp (Sharon Davis).

At 12 years old, Locke came out on Instagram but later deleted the post. He came out again at 15 and has since spoken about his experience as a young gay man from the Isle of Man.

Development for Agatha All Along began in October 2021 and production was announced to fans the following month. Although the marketing department has changed the name of the miniseries multiple times, all the details are now confirmed.

Watch the teaser trailer here!