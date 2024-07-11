Kingdom Pride to bring LGBTQ+ folks on tour around Kerry in week-long festival

Kingdom Pride, now an LGBTQ+ institution in Ireland’s County Kerry, has just announced the dates and details of its upcoming 2024 Pride festival, including this year’s festival theme: “Let’s have a Kiki”.

Since hosting their first festival in 2021, Kingdom Pride has served as Kerry’s official Pride organisation for the last three years. This year, in an effort to bring Pride to as many LGBTQ+ Kerry-natives as possible, the organisation will bring its festival on a tour around the County, with celebrations cropping up in a new town for each day of the five-day festival.

On July 17, Kingdom Pride will kick off its highly anticipated tour in Cahersiveen, featuring an afternoon of “pitch and putt” followed by an evening of music, dancing, and comedy with award-winning Irish comedian Aine Gallagher.

Listowel will play host to the second day of the Pride festival, with the main event of the day being a “Poetry and Storytelling” event at the town’s famous John B Keanes Pub.

On July 19, LGBTQ+ folks and their allies can join Kingdom Pride in Tralee for a day full of fun events like bowling, kayaking, and an unmissable “Quiz Night” hosted by Drag King Kenny Todgers.

From Tralee, the festival will move to Killarney for its penultimate day of Pride and celebration, including Kingdom Pride’s official Pride March, kicking off from Killarney’s Plunkett Street. After the Parade, the festival will host a “Party in the Park” event at Killarney House and Gardens before the kick-off of one of the festival’s biggest events: “Kiki in Ciarrai” at 7:30pm.

Kingdom Pride’s “Kiki in Ciarrai” event, hosted in the Gleneagle INEC Club, will feature a “night full of queer jams and jaw-dropping performances” from some of Kerry’s top drag talent.

Sunday, July 21, will mark the final day of Kingdom Pride’s upcoming festival. After a night of partying in Killarney, Kingdom Pride invites festival-goers to travel to Dingle to join in a relaxing yoga session and a scenic “Beach Party” on Dingle’s Ventry Beach.

Kingdom Pride will conclude its five-day festival with an exclusive screening of Homofonia, a queer Irish language short film, that will debut in Dingle’s Áiseanna na hÓige.

While many of Kingdom Pride’s upcoming events are open to the public, others are ticketed. Interested parties can find more information on the festival’s full line-up of events and book tickets here.