Maven Maurer makes history as first pro football player to come out as a trans woman

Fifteen years after retiring from professional football, Maven Maurer has embraced her true self, becoming a beacon of hope for LGBTQ+ athletes. Once a standout fullback in the Canadian Football League (CFL), Maurer recently came out publicly as a trans woman, making her the first former professional football player to do so.

In an emotional interview with 3 Down Nation, Maurer reflected on the inner turmoil she faced for years. “I never wanted to look within, and part of me didn’t know if I could handle it. There was a lot of shame, a lot of guilt,” she shared.

Maurer has been living openly as a trans woman in her personal life and on social media for some time. However, her most public moment of visibility came earlier this year during a ceremony honouring the 2000 BC Lions, the Grey Cup-winning team on which she played. The event marked the team’s induction into the BC Lions Wall of Fame, and Maurer attended as her authentic self.

During her CFL career, Maurer played for four teams, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, BC Lions, Ottawa Renegades, and Edmonton Eskimos. She achieved significant success on the field, winning a second Grey Cup with the Edmonton Eskimos in 2005 and earning the title of Most Valuable Canadian in that game. The CFL, which celebrates Canadian athletes with special recognition, held a unique place in her life.



Despite her achievements, Maurer shared how she was worried about how her teammates might react had she come out while still playing. “I think the biggest thing was, what are my teammates going to say? Am I going to be accepted?” she said. “The whole reason I kept playing football was having that family, having those brothers.”

Today, Maven Maurer’s courage is paving the way for greater inclusion in sports. She hopes her story will empower other trans and LGBTQ+ athletes to embrace their identities and find their voice.

“I want to try to reach more people,” she told 3 Down Nation. “I want to be more visible. I want to use any voice that I have to raise awareness. One of the things I talked about with my therapist is when you shine your light and other people see it, it secretly gives them permission to shine theirs.”