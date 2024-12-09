Trans Secret Santa initiative backed by Drag Race stars and queer celebrities

This holiday season, the Trans Secret Santa initiative is bringing visibility, kindness, and community to trans youth people across the UK. Organised by LGBTQ+ youth organisation Think2Speak, the project aims to remind trans youth aged 25 and under that they are loved and supported during the festivities.

Through this initiative, donations fund the creation and distribution of Secret Santa gift bundles and cards, packaged discreetly and delivered via Royal Mail. The more funds raised, the better the parcels will be, ensuring an extra touch of joy during the holidays.

The 2024 collection includes powerful designs such as ‘Trans Youth You Are Loved’ by Mister Samo, ‘Support and Uplift Trans Youth’ and ‘Queer Utopia’ by Az Franco, and other creative works by Ella Morgan, and Drag Race stars Banksie and Charity Kase. All proceeds from these designs contribute to the campaign’s mission.

Other celebrities who support the campaign are comedian Mae Martin, Michelle Visage and actor Anthony Lexa. The project is supported by the collaboration of The Trans Solidarity Alliance, Everpress and Octavian Starr.

Simon Backhouse, CEO of apparel platform Everpress, which supports the project, highlights its importance: “This initiative doesn’t just bring gifts; it brings visibility, kindness, and community to trans young people across the country. Being part of a project that brings joy and hope to those who may feel isolated, especially during the holiday season, is something we believe deeply in.”

Last year’s feedback from those gifted through the campaigns underscores the impact, with one mother stating: “My daughter received a gift today. The card made her cry; the messages were so beautiful. Her gift is under the tree. I cannot thank you enough for this wonderful effort.”

You can donate by following the link here and join the effort to spread love and support this year. Donations to the Trans Secret Santa crowdfunder can be made to ensure trans youth feel cherished this holiday season.