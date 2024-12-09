Ireland’s Bears and Fem Tops shine in Grindr Unwrapped

Grindr’s highly anticipated Unwrapped Report for 2024 has delivered fascinating insights into LGBTQ+ trends worldwide, and Ireland has proven to be a standout star.

Based on anonymous and aggregated user data from the app’s global community, the report celebrates diversity in queer identities and behaviours while spotlighting regional standouts. Ireland, in particular, has a lot to be proud of, earning the second spot globally for Fem Tops and the third spot for Bears.

Beyond Ireland’s accolades, Grindr’s Unwrapped Report explored trends across the globe, shedding light on where specific identities and preferences dominate. Some of the key takeaways include the highest percentage of tops, where Jordan leads the way, followed by Greece, the US, Singapore, and Peru.

The report also includes stats on the highest percentage of bottoms, with South Africa, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, and Denmark leading in this category. And lest we forget the official twink capitals of the world, starting with The Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, the UK, and finally, Brazil.

Grindr Unwrapped also crowned it-girls and icons in pop culture for their impact on the LGBTQ+ community this year. Beloved pop star Charli XCX took home multiple titles as Mother of the Year and Ally of the Year, with her critically acclaimed album Brat securing the title of Album of the Year. In the song category, Chappell Roan’s anthem ‘Good Luck Babe’ came out on top (pun intended).

Hollywood heartthrob Pedro Pascal was named Hottest Man of the Year, no surprise there. While queer pop sensation Troye Sivan earned the cutesy crown of Babygirl of the Year. Rising star Jules Lebron became Best Viral Newcomer with her very demure viral TikTok, which later helped to fund her transition.

As Grindr continues to celebrate the unique facets of its users worldwide, Ireland’s presence on the list reinforces its status as a proud and thriving part of the international queer family. From the bustling cities of Dublin and Cork to smaller towns across the country, Ireland is a place where diverse identities can come together and flourish.