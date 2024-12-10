Queer talent takes centre stage in Golden Globes 2025 nominations

As the year winds down, the entertainment world is heating up with the announcement of the 2025 Golden Globes nominations. The annual ceremony will kick off awards season on January 5, setting the tone for what’s to come. And one quick look at the shortlists suggests that this year’s Golden Globes is set to be a vibrant celebration of queer stories, actors and icons.

Leading the charge is Emilia Pérez, Netflix’s audacious trans musical, which dominates with 10 nominations. Helmed by French filmmaker Jacques Audiard, the film is the most recognised of the year, making history for its star Karla Sofía Gascón, the first trans actress ever nominated in a film category at the Globes. If she takes home the award, it will mark a major milestone for trans representation.

The film’s sweep also includes nods in categories like Best Comedy/Musical and the new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, cementing its place as a bold standout of the season.

Other nominees making waves include Wicked: Part One, which earned recognition for stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. However, despite its high-flying momentum, director Jon M. Chu was notably snubbed, raising questions about the film’s Oscar prospects. Still, its double-duty nominations highlight its cultural impact, even if fan opinions on its visual style remain divided.

On the television front, Irish actor Andrew Scott has been nominated for his role in Ripley. He’ll be competing in a stacked category against fellow gay actor Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer) and first-time nominee Cooper Koch for his performance in Monsters, which received criticism for its portrayal of the Mendez Brothers’ story.

The TV categories also brought nods for Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in True Detective, Emma D’Arcy for House of the Dragon, and Hannah Einbinder for Hacks. Kathryn Hahn earned a nomination for her unforgettable role as Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along, further cementing her honourary gay icon status.



With LGBTQ+ nominees and storylines taking centre stage in many categories, the 2025 Golden Globes promises a night of queer celebration. Let the golden season begin!