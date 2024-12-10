Iconic Berlin queer collective Pornceptual is coming to Dublin

Iconic Berlin queer collective Pornceptual is set to make its Dublin debut. In collaboration with RATHAUS, the group will take over The Grand Social on February 15, 2025, for a fun and inclusive party that’s not to be missed.

Over the last decade, Pornceptual has grown into a global cultural movement, blending art, nightlife and liberation. It has earned a reputation as one of the most forward-thinking collectives in the world, presenting pornography as queer and diverse, and something that can be intimate and artistic.

For its Irish event, it is teaming up with RATHAUS, a Dublin-based group known for its camp and over-the-top themed parties. Together, they will host a vibrant night headlined by Pornceptual’s resident DJ and label boss RAKANS. They will be joined by two of Ireland’s most prominent DJs, MAV666 and Shannen Blessing, alongside RATHAUS resident performers Foxxx, Climbwallsweird and Aria Nasty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R A T H A U S (@rathausdublin)

All partygoers are asked to respect Pornceptual’s dress code, as it is an important element of their nights. The collective is encouraging everyone to “be creative, embrace your kinkiness or be ready to undress! Dress code includes: Club Kids/Post-Drag, Creative Artsy Outfits and Fetish Wear (Lace, Leather, PVC, Latex, Lingerie).”

The party will have a no-photo policy in order to respect people’s privacy. Each attendee will have their cameras covered on entry, and anyone seen attempting to violate the rule will be removed from the premises.

What’s more, there will be an awareness team present throughout the night to ensure everyone’s safety and comfort. They will not be there to police the space, but rather maintain its values of consent, respect and inclusivity.

A small amount of tickets for Pornceptual’s Dublin debut in collaboration with RATHAUS are still on sale. Get yours before it’s too late, and get ready for an unforgettable night on February 15!