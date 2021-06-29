Mayo Pride makes big return this year with their Pride Outside edition

Mark your calendars, people! Mayo Pride is on the way, with the theme for this year – Pride Outside. It will include a whole host of amazing and exciting events to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in a safe way.

Excitingly – this will be the first in-person Pride since the pandemic started.

We're over the rainbow to announce that Mayo Pride, the 'Pride Outside' edition is happening IN REAL LIFE in Westport this year from Jul 8th – 11th. 🌈

All of our events are now available to book on our website

👉👉👉https://t.co/4SANna6brg #HappyPride #MayoPride21 — Mayo Pride (@Mayo_Pride) June 25, 2021

Chairperson Conor Wilson shared, “This year’s Pride Parade is possibly more important than ever. The visibility of our rainbow community in rural Ireland goes largely unseen. Taking to the streets with our LGBT+ friends and allies sends out a strong message in challenging discrimination and supports those in our community struggling with their home situation or identity. We are here, our solidarity is in our visibility.”

Pride events will start off on Thursday, July 8 with The Big Gay Hike up Croagh Patrick, Ride with Pride- a gay cycle trip along the Greenway, queer yoga by The Yoga Root Studio, and Sea Pride, which includes a lovely swim at The Point bathing area complete with the Mr Whippy Soundsystem.

The Pride Parade itself will take place on July 10 and will be lead by The Westport Town Band playing some queer classics. Do we hear a YMC-YAY?

The Drag Dinner Party being held at The Towers is set to be one of the highlights of the weekend. Expect amazing gender-bending lip syncs from the fabulous queens Liam Bee and Annie Queries. The night will be hosted by Mockie Ah – Kin Of Kweens, Candy Warhol.

Wilson added, “This year Mayo Pride aim to put the OUT firmly in the outdoors and embrace outdoor activities like hikes, cycles, and sea swims. While these events might not normally be associated with a traditional dancefloor filled Pride festival, they are a great way of getting us safely back together again.”

This is also the first year that Mayo Pride will be held in Westport, proving the town’s openness to diversity.

You can also donate to Mayo Pride through their website. Due to the pandemic, events are subject to change, so organisers are asking people to keep an eye on their socials for more updates. you can follow Mayo Pride on Twitter and Facebook.