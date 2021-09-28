Lord Mayor criticises anti-gay protestors at Varadkar home

Following the protests that took place outside the home of Tániaste Leo Varadkar and his partner Matthew Barrett in the last two weeks, Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland has spoken out on the incidents.

“It is absolutely appalling,” said former primary school teacher, Mayor Gilliland, in an interview with The Irish Sun. “A strong message needs to go out that this is not acceptable – particularly on social media.

“The insidious message which these protesters are promoting – whether it be anti-gay or anti-migrant. It’s always against something.”

Mayor Gilliland is not the first political figure to comment on the ‘shameful’ demonstrations which took place outside the Varadkar home in Dublin 8.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald took to Twitter and spoke out in support of Tánaiste Varadkar.

“The homophobic, bigoted intimidation witnessed at the home of Leo Varadkar today is outrageous and shameful,” she wrote in a Tweet. “The perpetrators must be held to account.”

Gardaí attended the protest and a spokesman released this statement:

“Gardaí were alerted to a number of protestors outside a residence in Dublin 8 this afternoon Sunday 26th September, 2021 at approximately 2pm. Gardaí attended and the protest ended without incident shortly before 3pm. An Garda Síochána is investigating protest activity, which occurred in Dublin 8, on 19th September 2021, to establish if any activity, during that event, amounted to a breach of the criminal law.”

Additionally, the Fine Gael leader’s neighbours voiced their opinions in a vox pop by Dublin Live, with one of them saying, “I think it’s absolutely disgraceful and disgusting. [Varadkar and Barrett] should be allowed to have a private life.”

Another neighbour said, “People have the right to protest but not in a quiet residential area where their private home is. I think that’s what niggles the most.”

They added, “There’s a time and a place. They’re entitled to their opinion but it probably should be outside the Dáil or somewhere like that rather than outside their home.”