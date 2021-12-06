Meet the Irish queer creative behind the wonderfully colourful rugs of Rugcetera

We caught up with Barry Jeffers of Rugcetera to talk about how his business started, his creative process and his wonderful creations.

I started making rugs during the first lockdown. I was living at home in Galway for a short period of time, and I desperately needed a creative outlet. I saw some YouTube and Tik Tok videos of people tufting rugs, so I decided to invest in it as a hobby at first.

For the name, I brainstormed for quite a while and might have annoyed my mates on the daily with lots of different suggestions. But because I wanted to make wall hangings, floor rugs, and mirrors, I felt like ‘Rugcetera’ best represented the brand and all that I wanted it to encapsulate.

My logo inspired me to start trying out the liquid rugs, the background of it is an oil slick design, so I started attempting to imitate the liquid paint marbling. After a few trials and errors, it started to look like what I had originally envisioned.

The process for the rugs can be quite lengthy depending on the size and detail. I start by drawing out the shape of the rug I want on the fabric, which is stretched out on a frame that I built. Then, I fill in the lines that I’ve drawn using two different types of tufting guns.

One is a loop gun, which loops the wool tightly around the fabric, and the other is a cut pile gun, which cuts the wool, so it gives a denser texture. It’s very similar to colour by numbers only using wool instead of paint.

I try to use as many bio-degradable materials as possible, I use wool and cotton yarn as often as I can, and all my packaging is 100% plastic-free.

