Meet Saoirse, the queer electronic powerhouse headlining Mother’s Cultúr Club

Paddy’s weekend is upon us, and with it comes Cultúr Club, Mother’s unmissable multi-stage celebration of queer dancefloor culture headlined by none other than Irish-born DJ and producer, Saoirse. Saoirse is also the Co-Founder and Music Director of Body Movements, a UK-based festival uniting the creative minds and movers of the LGBTQ+ dance music scene.

Through her work, the artist provides LGBTQ+ folk a place to freely be themselves. Speaking to GCN about the importance of queer spaces, she said that while nowhere can ever be totally safe, people undoubtedly benefit from having somewhere to feel secure enough to express queerness, explore sexuality and do things they may not feel comfortable doing within heteronormative settings.

She added: “I think also when it comes to queer music, especially within electronic music and house music, it was born in queer spaces so it’s important to acknowledge that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mother (@motherdublin)

Regarding her appearance at Mother’s Cultúr Club, Saoirse gave GCN a taste of what crowds can expect.

“I have quite an eclectic taste in electronic music. There’s not much I don’t like so I do like to jump between a lot of genres when I’m DJing,” she shared.

“With this show I’m doing for Cultúr Club on Saturday, I definitely am going to be going back to a lot of my Dublin roots and pulling out some things that I feel like are very imperative to the music I play today and what I came from.”

She continued: “There was very much a genre when I was growing up called ‘Dublin Classics’ which has a particular sound. People like Tony De Vit and Tall Paul were huge players in that Dublin sound when I was growing up and I was working in Abbey Discs. So I feel like touching on some of that nostalgia with also bringing in a lot of the modern stuff I’m playing as well is probably the route I’ll be going down.”

Saoirse said she feels “absolutely honoured” to be performing at Cultúr Club as part of the St Patrick’s Festival. “Firstly because of the location…But also, given it’s one of the most lauded queer events in the country as well, I’m hugely honoured and I hope that I can deliver what you guys need!”

Issuing a word of warning to partygoers, Saoirse noted: “I’m definitely gonna make people dance! It’s the end of the night and people want to go absolutely nuts – especially where it is. So definitely bring some comfortable shoes because you’re going to be dancing.”

Don’t miss out on seeing Saoirse and a whole host of other incredible queer talent at Mother’s Cultúr Club as part of the St Patrick’s Festival on March 16. Tickets for the event are on sale now, get yours while you still can!

Additionally, if you simply can’t wait until 9:15pm on Saturday to see the DJ on the mainstage, fear not as she is hosting a free Pre Páirtí in Love Tempo from 4-6pm. Bop along for great tunes, delicious drinks, and plenty of craic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAOIRSE (@saoirse_music)

Lá fhéile Pádraigh sona dhaoibh!