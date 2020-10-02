Mel C shuts down TERFs, says Girl Power absolutely includes trans people

In an interview with NME, Mel C made it clear she is definitely an ally to the LGBTQ+ community and that the Spice Girls ‘Girl Power’ motto was absolutely inclusive of the trans community.

At one point in the article, interviewer Gary Ryan asks, “Transphobia (and trans exclusionary radical feminism) is on the rise. Is it important to you that girl power includes trans people?”

The singer replies, “Absolutely. We’ve always talked about Girl Power being about equality – and it’s equality for all. Like Black Lives Matter, it’s about education. We’re afraid of the things we don’t understand and that’s where prejudice comes from.

“I’m very proud to be an ally to the trans community,” Mel C continues.

The artist went on to praise the non-binary folk she worked with for helping to change her perspective, explaining; “The great thing I learned working with non-binary people is to see people as people, and not as a gender, which is really hard because we’re conditioned. When you first look at someone, you think, ‘There’s a tall white guy or short black girl’ or whatever. Take away the gender, and we all want the same things, don’t we?”

Last year, the singer toured with Sink The Pink – a London LGBTQ+ nightlife and live performance collective famous for their shows and club nights.

Mel C described the experience: “It was phenomenal. I knew it would be fun, but I never expected it to affect me as much as it did. Being an ally to the LGBTQ+ community is important and rewarding.

“Being accepted into their world, I learned so much about their struggle, and I just admire that courage to be who you truly are – which was always the message of the Spice Girls.”

Mel C’s new self titled solo album is released today.