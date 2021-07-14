Mj Rodriguez makes history with Primetime Emmy Award nomination

After losing out on the nomination last year, Pose star Mj Rodriguez has made history this time around with her Primetime Emmy Award nomination for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. She is the first trans woman to be nominated for this major acting category.

Rodriguez is best known for her portrayal of Blanca on the hit show, which focuses on the New York ballroom scene of the 1980’s and ’90s. The show is a major success for LGBTQ+ representation with a largely trans and non-binary cast.

When Rodriquez did not receive a nomination for last years Emmy awards, her fans, as well as others, called out the fact that none of the show’s trans or non-binary characters were earning major recognition for their work in a show about trans and non-binary people.

Rodriquez wrote an open letter to the Television Academy last year, asking them to make a seat at the table for marginalized groups. “Our world and the people in it are changing every day and I believe the Academy has the power to change – and make change as well.”

That change seems to be coming, not only has Mj Rodriguez been nominated for an Emmy, but Pose is up for nine awards including the writing, directing, and costume categories. RuPaul’s Drag Race received 11 nominations and Queer Eye is up for six, both including a nomination for outstanding host for a reality or competition programme.

The Crown was another standout, with nominations for queer actor Emma Corrin for outstanding lead actress in a drama series and bisexual icon Gillian Anderson for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.

Another actor who made history is Bowen Yang, who became the first Chinese American man to be nominated for an acting Emmy. He is nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his work on Saturday Night Live. He is the third out, gay male cast member in the series.

The full list of nominees can be found at this link.