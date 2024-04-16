Lesbian MMA fighter Jessica Andrade sets record for most wins in women's UFC history

Lesbian MMA fighter Jessica Andrade has set a new record as the woman with the most UFC wins after defeating Marina Rodriguez at UFC 300 on Saturday, April 14, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the fight, Rodriguez threw middle kicks, spinning fists, and jabs while Andrade fought back with low kicks and defended against a series of stiff strikes and multiple choke attempts from her opponent. Andrade fought hard during the last two rounds of the fight, delivering fierce punches to her Rodriguez.

The two competitors ultimately went to a split decision round to win the women’s Strawweight bout. The fight was close, but judges ultimately scored the rounds at 28-29, 29-28 and 29-28 favouring Andrade, earning her second consecutive victory and overall 17th win in the octagon.

As a result, the queer MMA fighter now holds the record for the woman with the most UFC wins. The Brazilian athlete was previously tied with fellow lesbian fighter Amanda Nunes, but Saturday’s victory means she now leads the women’s category.

The fight occurred during the UFC 300 preliminary card which determines who qualifies for UFC 300, and in her post-fight press conference, Andrade said: “I hope to have a shot at the title.”

Jessica Andrade now holds the record for most wins in UFC women’s history with 17 👏@JessicaMMAPro | #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/70wTF8T8uH — UFC (@ufc) April 13, 2024

Jessica Andrade is a proud lesbian, married to her wife, Fernanda. In 2017, she proposed to her then-girlfriend from the cage in Texas after losing a fight against Joanna Jędrzejczyk. Despite her bloody face, she called out to Fernanda, who was sitting in the stands.

Fans in the crowd cheered loudly before the proposal was translated from Portuguese to English: “Today, I’d like to make a special request to my girlfriend, Fernanda, who is here. I want to ask her for marriage.”

The 33-year-old made history before, as the first woman in UFC to win fights in three different weight categories, a position she secured in 2020. In 2013, she also participated in the first UFC fight between two openly queer fighters. Her opponent, Liz Carmouche, is also a proud lesbian and accomplished athlete.