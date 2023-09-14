Mother announces massive Halloween Disco Bloodbath party

After constellating the summer with incredible events of queer nightclub culture, our pals at Mother are now gearing up for the colder seasons. And since we’re talking about LGBTQ+ culture, the epitome of the gay holiday in all its spookiness immediately springs to mind. This Halloween, prepare for a frighteningly stunning night of queer clubbing at the Mother Disco Bloodbath.

Fresh from their incredible success at this year’s Electric Picnic, where they took the dance party to the woods with a sensational lineup packed with DJ talent, drag artists and kinksters, the amazing Mother team is not done bringing the best of queer nightclub culture to town, and they’re ready for another incredible event.

Taking place on Sunday, October 29, this year’s Mother Disco Bloodbath promises a full takeover of the iconic venue LoSt LaNe, off Grafton Street. That’s right, the party won’t only span two floors, including the rooftop Library, but also, for the very first time, the entire ground floor venue and outdoor area.

Over 1,000 lost souls will be able to find each other on the dancefloor for a night of unconstrained fun. Five incredible DJs, including Mother residents Ghostboy, Ruth Kavanagh and Rocky T Delgado, as well as guest DJs Glamo and Billy Bunzari, will be spinning the hottest tunes and have this huge crowd dance ’til the death.

And if this didn’t already sound like one hell of a night, drag daemons Nokia, Naomi Diamond and Shaqira Knightly will also appear at Mother Disco Bloodbath for some wicked performances to keep all entertained.

Ready for a night of hellish fun and disco decadence? Then grab your earlybird tickets here, on sale now from €10 plus booking fee.

As our pals at Mother specified, the dress code for the occasion is “less is more, blood & gore”. So grab your friends, your spookiest and most revealing outfits and prepare to bring terror to town this Halloween.