Mother returns to Electric Picnic with fab lineup of DJs, drag artists and kinksters

Our pals at Mother are packing their disco ball and getting ready for a fabulous late-night queer dance party in the woods at this year’s legendary festival Electric Picnic.

The iconic club shared their exciting plans to curate unforgettable late-night parties at the sold-out music festival on their Instagram today, August 23. ‘Mother After Dark’ promises to bring “unbridled queer joy in the woods” with an amazing lineup in store for their queer fam.

Mother’s resident DJs Rocky T Delgado, Ruth Kavanagh and Ghostboy will be spinning the best tunes from 11pm to 4am all weekend, joined by amazing guests Kelly-Anne Byrne and Billy Bunzari.

And what queer night would be complete without drag queens? Mother is bringing all their favourite queens to Electric Picnic this year, with names like Pixie Woo, Anziety, Shaqira Knightly, Annie Queeries, Faux Joli, Richard Joke and Avatar Guille in the cast list.

Accompanying the fabulous DJs and queens on stage will be ‘The Mother Dancers’, a group of professional queer dance artists from Dublin. These talented performers promise to bring their passion for dance as they return for another hot and heavy appearance at Electric Picnic.

Last but certainly not least in the lineup are the sexy go-go dancers from OINK, Out in Kink, a Dublin-based kink and fetish social club that welcomes all people and all kinks to the unforgettable weekend-long party.

“We’re really excited to be back at Electric Picnic this year,” said Mother co-founder Cormac Cashman about the stellar announcement. “We’ve been doing shows at EP for over a decade now, and this will be our second year hosting our own stage! We’re bringing our DJs, dancers, drag family & kinksters.”

“It’s going to be a wild show, three nights in a row! There’s something magic about creating a queer dance space in the woods and we can’t wait to get down,” he continued.

So for those who managed to snag a ticket to one of Ireland’s most anticipated music and arts festivals, make sure to pop by Mother’s unashamedly queer space and let loose!