Irish LGBTQ+ footballer Katie McCabe nominated for prestigious Women’s World Cup award

Republic of Ireland footballer Katie McCabe has been nominated for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Goal of the Tournament award.

The openly LGBTQ+ athlete scored a history-making strike in the fourth minute of her team’s group-stage fixture against Canada on July 26. McCabe found the back of the net straight from a corner, securing Ireland’s first-ever goal of the competition.

The award’s shortlist was revealed on Monday, August 21, with the Dublin native included alongside the likes of England star Lauren James, Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmatí and fellow LGBTQ+ footballer Sam Kerr of Australia. There are a total of 10 nominations, and the winner will be decided by the public, with voting open until Monday, August 28.

Those to have previously claimed the prestigious accolade include legendary footballers Marta, Abby Wambach and Carli Llyod.

Ladies & Gentlemen, the voting for Hyundai Goal Of The Tournament has officially begun! 😍🗳️ The heroines of this #FIFAWWC have delivered some 🤯 incredible 🤯 goals! Rewatch them and vote for your favourite on FIFA+. #HyundaiGOTT2023 — FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 22, 2023

The award-nominated goal from Katie McCabe was one of the highlights of the 2023 Women’s World Cup for the Republic of Ireland. Having qualified for the tournament for the first time in history, the Girls in Green ultimately finished at the bottom of Group B and failed to progress to the knockout rounds following defeats to Australia and Canada, and a draw with Nigeria.

Despite the disappointment, they did the country proud and were welcomed home on Thursday, August 3, by a crowd of roughly 8,000 who gathered on O’Connell Street for an official celebration event.

As the Irish captain, McCabe now has her sights set on the side’s upcoming fixture against Northern Ireland on September 23, where history will be made once again as the women’s national team will play in the Aviva Stadium for the first time ever. Tickets for the game are on sale now, with fans urged to continue their support for the squad as they prepare to qualify for Euro 2025.