Mother announces incredible Pride Block Party weekend 2023 lineup

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! That’s right, the Mother team has just announced the lineup for the Pride Block Party weekend 2023 and it’s full of incredible queer artists. Make sure to free up your calendar for June 23 and 24, because this is a celebration you simply cannot miss!

Returning to the legendary location in Collins Barracks, Mother promises its biggest and most exciting show yet with its starstudded Pride Block Party weekend lineup for 2023. Hosting the mainstage on Friday night will be none other than drag legend Bianca Del Rio, who will welcome Mercury Prize-nominated pop sensation Self Esteem to the stage. The following night promises to be no less entertaining, with Queen of Ireland herself, Panti Bliss, taking the reigns, along with Grammy-winning disco juggernaut Purple Disco Machine, who will have us all dancing our hearts out.

And this is just the beginning because joining them on the mainstage across the weekend will be RuPaul’s Drag Race US and UK alumni Bimini, Raja and Naomi Smalls, accompanied by pioneering Irish DJ Krystal Klear. The list of unmissable acts then expands to include homegrown talents such as Erica Cody and Brooke (Scullion).

Does this already sound like all your dreams are coming true for Pride weekend? Well, strap in because that was only the mainstage. Other acts appearing throughout the weekend include Sing Along Social, Drag Aerobics, Kelly-Anne Byrne, Tara Kumar, Claire Beck, Conor Behan, GLAMO, Stephen Dowling, Billy Bunzari, LOU BRU, MiniKimono and Bull Horris B2B RHYZINE.

Moreover, in true Mother Pride Block Party style, the weekend will feature an amazing array of drag performances from Victoria Secret, Davina Devine, Regina George, Paul Ryder, Pixie Woo, Donna Fella, Naomi Diamond, Shaqira Knightly, Anziety, Annie Queeries, Dr Count Evil, Richard Joke, Vicky Volltz, Lavender, Viola Gayvis and Chanel.

And performances aren’t the only thing on offer, as the cherry on top of the cake will be all the bars Mother is setting up in Collins Barracks together with the fabulous folk at Absolut, Whiteclaw and Heineken.

Commenting on the announcement of the lineup, Mother co-founder Lisa Connell said: “We’re really excited to share with the community our gorgeous Pride line-up and plans for the Pride Block Party 2023 in The National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks. We’ve been working hard to curate an exciting and diverse line-up and plan the mother of all Pride parties for this special anniversary Pride season.”

The other half of Mother, co-founder Cormac Cashman added, “We’re really looking forward to the Pride Block Party this summer. With the show now a massive two-day Pride dance party across Friday & Saturday, we’re excited to welcome our queer family back to the National Museum for what’s going to be our best party to date.”

Tickets for the weekend will be on sale on Eventbrite this morning, April 19, from 9am.