Following last year’s incredible success, Mother is bringing back its Daytime Dance Party on Sunday, February 11. So gather your friends and get ready for a spectacular all-day dance party filled with gorgeous music and fabulous performances.

2024 has barely started and Mother has already planned so many magical moments of queer debauchery for the year. While the team waits for St. Patrick’s Day to come along so they can bring some much-appreciated queer club culture to the traditional Irish festival, they’re certainly not sitting on their hands.

Teaming up with the lovely folks at Absolut, Mother will take over The Button Factory in Dublin for a full day of queer clubbing without the hassle of a late night. Mother’s legendary resident DJs Ghostboy, Ruth Kavanagh and Rocky T Delgado, alongside more-than-welcome guest Kelly-Anne Byrne, will be ready to get you moving for the whole afternoon.

But that’s not all, as Mother has also invited some incredible performers to the Daytime Dance Party. Expect some top-class performances from drag legends Nokia, Pixie Woo and Shaqira Knightly, as well as some steamy choreography from Avatar Guille and the incredibly talented Mother dancers.

Doors for this afternoon of fun will open at 2:30pm, with the party ending at 8pm. So be sure to gather all your friends and join the queer family for a glorious day of dancing without having to wait for the late night. Can you imagine anything better than going to Mother AND to bed early?

Tickets for the event are on sale for only €5 and what’s more, if you decide to show up before 4pm, you will be treated to a complimentary drink courtesy of the lovely folks at Absolut. What are you waiting for? Go grab your tickets for the Mother Daytime Dance Party at this link.