Mother returns with a queer club comeback opening weekend

Our glorious pals at Mother have just released details on their social media about their “Big Queer Club Comeback” to their club space in Lost Lane, off Grafton Street in Dublin. We are fizzing with excitement here in GCN towers!

Shortly after their glorious return to live events in the forms of the gorge Block Party at the National Museum of Ireland which was packed with Queer Irish talent, the gig was the first big bash of 2021 and really the first real chance for our community to be together, to see one another, and generally bask in the glory of sharing a dancefloor with our gorgeous LGBTQ+ family once again.

Now with the fabulous news of lineups and details of Mother’s epic opening weekend, we are truly blessed to have this gorge queer club comeback happen in the heart of Dublin at Lost Lane.

The Mother crew explain that “Before we settle back to our regular weekly Saturday night slot, We’re throwing open our doors for two weekends of pure queer joy. The comeback dance we all need.”

Join the Mother DJs Ruth Kavanagh, Ghostboy & Rocky T Delgado alongside two of our favourite guests Kelly-Anne Byrne & Billy Scurry as we come together in that queer space we’ve missed, the dance floor.”

The Mother crew have shared the lineup and dates for their opening weekend, “Queer club comeback” and Halloween plans, there will be so much dancing. Will we even know what to do with ourselves?

Friday 22nd: Mother DJs Opening night.

Saturday 23rd: Mother DJs ft. Kelly-Anne Byrne (Tickets on the door only. €10. Doors 11 pm)

Sunday 24th: Bank Holiday Sunday Special

Halloween Weekend

Saturday 30th Oct: Mother DJs. (Tickets on the door only. €10. Doors 11 pm).

Sunday 31st: Halloween: Disco Bloodbath ft. Kelly-Anne Byrne & Billy Scurry

You can buy tickets online here.