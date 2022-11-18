MPOWER, Man2Man and GCN to host virtual discussion on current state of play for monkeypox in Ireland

MPOWER, Man2Man and GCN are proud to present ‘Vaccination and beyond – what’s next for the monkeypox response in Ireland?’, a virtual town hall discussion to raise awareness about the current state of play for monkeypox in Ireland.

This is an opportunity to gather together as a community to learn about the next steps in making vaccines available to in the community, the current situation regarding the outbreak of monkeypox in Ireland and ask questions of the public health leaders in charge of the response.

According to the latest report published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), there are currently 214 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Ireland, meaning that the virus has not stopped spreading. Having all the information to protect oneself from monkeypox is still of utmost importance, therefore this virtual discussion aims at answering all questions people still have.

The event, the second of its kind as MPOWER, Man2Man and GCN hosted another community discussion on monkeypox in July this year, will be broadcasted live on GCN’s Facebook and YouTube channels on Tuesday, November 22 at 6pm.

Latest update on #monkeypox vaccine in Ireland. 📦 Additional vaccine supplies delayed but expected soon. 👨🏻‍💻 Booking portal to reopen for new appointments by end November. 📆 Existing first and second dose appointments are not affected. Stay informed: https://t.co/w4exWuTKjh pic.twitter.com/97LVqFPMvF — Adam Shanley (@Adlers1) November 7, 2022

Adam Shanley, MPOWER Programme Manager, will chair the event and put questions to Dr Eve Robinson, Epidemiologist at HPSC, about the current outbreak in Ireland and what the community can expect to happen next with the spread of the virus in our community.

Dr Cathal O’Broin, Consultant in infectious disease, will be on hand to respond to questions about the monkeypox vaccine, how it’s administered, how effective it is and more.

Participants will also put questions to Dr Ciaran Browne, Chair of the National Monkeypox Crisis Management Team, about the response so far including testing, treatment and big questions on when new appointments for monkeypox vaccinations will become available.

The discussion will be followed by a robust question and answer section which will offer those in attendance the opportunity to ask Ireland’s leaders about pressing issues regarding the response to monkeypox.