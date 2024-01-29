Mr Dublin Leather and Puppy Ireland 2024 crowned at steamy weekend celebration

Members of the leather and fetish scene took over the city last week for the third annual Dublin Leather Weekend, where folks from all over Ireland and the world gathered to meet like-minded people and celebrate the beauty and diversity of the leather community. The several events spread out over the weekend also saw the coronation of Mr Dublin Leather and Puppy Ireland 2024.

Leather weekends take place in major cities across the globe and provide an opportunity for people to express their fetish and kink in a safe community. The Dublin Leather Weekend is an annual occurrence organised by Leathermen of Ireland, a group of volunteers committed to promoting the leather and fetish scene in the country.

This year’s event ran from January 26 to 28, with a jam-packed lineup of steamy events catering to leatherfolk from all over Ireland and beyond. Kicking off Dublin Leather Weekend 2024, participants gathered in Pennylane for an exclusive meet and greet with their fellow fetish fans on Friday evening.

However, the main events took place on Saturday, starting in the early afternoon with the final of the contest to crown Puppy Ireland 2024 in PantiBar. Puppy Ripley took home this year’s title despite the tough competition. The contest was only the beginning, as it was followed by the legendary Leathermen of Ireland Music Bingo and some traditional Irish music to set the tone for the day.

The leather-clad crowd then moved to DV8 Club for the day’s main event, the Mr Dublin Leather Titleholder Competition. Irish kinkster Fionn won this year’s contest, officially becoming Mr Dublin Leather 2024. All kinksters present at the event then got to dance to the iconic funky beat of X-Award Winner, Darklands DJ and Folsom Europe PIG Party DJ, K-PAXian.

While the Saturday lineup was the core of the event, the weekend celebration certainly didn’t end there. The leatherfolk gathered again on Sunday for a Leather Lunch at the Black Market and finally for the iconic Drag Bingo at The George to say goodbye to all their kink mates.