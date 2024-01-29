New Irish queer music releases to add to your spring playlist

As we begin to emerge from dark winter evenings, it’s time to freshen up our playlists with some new bops. Here are some of the best new queer music releases from some of our favourite Irish artists to move us into spring.
‘E.L.E’ by Birthday Problem
‘E.L.E’ is the first release from Birthday Problem, a collaborative electronica project from Matt Harris and Rocky O’Reilly. Their debut single ‘E.L.E’ stands for Extinction Level Event, and it features acclaimed queer singer-songwriter Ailbhe Reddy on vocals.
‘Gone’ by Pillow Queens
This latest single from Irish indie rock group Pillow Queens is absolutely mesmerising. ‘Gone’ examines the vapid nature of brief romantic encounters, and the pulsating “I’m gone, I’m someone else’s problem” will echo in your mind all day.
This single is part of the third Pillow Queens album, Name Your Sorrow, coming out on April 19, 2024. Band member Cathy McGuinness says the album is, “about stages of love, loss and grief and how they can all exist alongside one another–intertwined, messy, beautiful–how both love and loss can coexist.”
Pillow Queens are performing their biggest show yet at Iveagh Gardens in July, and we cannot wait!
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ by Irish Women In Harmony
Irish Women in Harmony have released a powerful rendition of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ in memory of Sinéad O’Connor. The heartfelt tribute celebrates O’Connor’s work and honours her legacy as one of the most iconic artists of all time.
Proceeds from the gorgeous single will support the Aisling Project in Ballymun which operates an afterschool intervention program across five different centres, serving 150 children and young people aged seven to 18+.
‘You Say You Won’t’ by HAVVK
This Irish band combines 1990s grunge with “an abrasive edge”, and ‘You Say You Won’t’ is about the uncomfortable and familiar feeling of how easy it is to apologise, but how difficult it can be to actually change your habits.
The band has played sold-out shows in London and Berlin. Their music centres activism and covers topics like inequality, gender preconceptions, and generalisations faced by different social groups.
That’s a wrap for now, but if you’re looking for more Irish queer music recommendations for your spring playlists, click here, and here!
