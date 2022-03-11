Superb new Irish LGBTQ+ music you need to listen to

It’s March already, can you believe time passed so fast? If you’re struggling to keep up and you’re not careful, you might miss the new fabulous music these Irish LGBTQ+ artists are producing right now. Since we can’t let that happen, we’ve made sure you have all your queer music recommendations in this convenient and practical list right here. Read on!

Phoeno

This stunning pop/indie/rock duo formed by Adam Matthews and Liam Corbett has just released their brand new single ‘Follower’ on March 10th. With a more sombre touch, the song explores the unease of holding back emotions that we are not brave enough to face head on and is “a recognition of the many faces we turn a blind eye to”.

Check out the amazing video by Luca Truffarelli right here.

PureGrand

A gay musician, filmmaker and photographer, PureGrand is, using his words, “what happens when you let an over-opinionated pop fan near a mixing desk”. His mission is to prove that pop music can be used for social commentary and satire without having it lose any of the characteristics that people find so appealing about it. If this caught your interest, then prepare to listen to his debut album on March 25th. The title is False Starts and it will be a jump back to millennium pop music that will comfort you with nostalgia in these unstable times.

Day Magee

Apparently, March 25 is going to be a pretty great date, since it’s also the day when Dublin artist Day Magee will release their new single ‘In the Dark’. The track is the product of what happens when “Enya meets William Orbit” and it explores queer relationships mediated through phone screens. But that’s not all. On March 24, Day Magee is also staging a fine art show with the title Contraindications of the Cross in Pallas Projects/Studios. With performance art, painting, video and sound about the intersections of queerness, it’s sure to be an amazing show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaPUzuCMclN/

Jack O’Rourke

After establishing himself as one of Ireland’s finest songsmiths, Jack O’Rourke is now back with his latest single ‘Coffee Song’ from the album Wild Place. Written while being forced to stay at home during the Covid pandemic, O’Rourke describes the song as “a celebration of everyday rituals that can become magic”. The Irish artist opened up about how making this music helped him navigate those times, saying: “I found something beautiful in the morning ritual of a small piece of art in the foam of a morning coffee. It gave my day a curious purpose. The extraordinary in the ordinary.”

Dani Larkin

With her sound inspired by Irish traditional melodies, Dani Larkin will surely amaze everyone with her new EP Between Worlds coming out on March 13. The album is a collaboration with The Ulster Orchestra, with whom she recently delivered an amazing performance for their Salon Session. The new singles expertly fuse together Celtic mythology with contemporary themes and are a testament to the power of the transformation of love.

Pillow Queens

Last but not least, we have to mention the most iconic queer Dublin band of all: Pillow Queens. So close to the release of their new album Leave The Light On (it’s April 1, you can pre-order it now!), they’ve delighted us with the new single ‘No Good Woman’ and the amazing video set in the North of Dubin. While watching a young man walking around the industrial seaside, we get to listen to a song that, in the words of singer Pam Connolly, “tries to convey a perpetual hopelessness of debt and striving for an ideal that can never be achieved. It’s pretty much a song about Sisyphus.”

Sadly, we’ve come to the end of our list, but don’t despair just yet! If this is not enough and you need way more Irish LGBTQ+ music recommendations, you might want to have a look at this 2022 queer music roundup.