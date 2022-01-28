Fab queer Irish music to look out for in 2022

For such a small island, Ireland has always punched above its weight when it comes to great music and it’s super exciting to see Irish LGBTQ+ artists stepping up to take the gauntlet. We’ve selected a small highlight of what the year has in store from some well-known faces to some fab new up and comers. 2022 promises to be a truly mammoth year for queer Irish music, so prick up your ears!

Viscose

Hot off the press, we’re kicking off with the brand new single ‘I.L.Y’, out today, from electronic pop stunner, Viscose. The track has all the makings of a dance floor smasher, taking inspiration from the likes of Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue and Dua Lipa. Viscose’s sophisticated sultry synth sounds will make you want to shake your hips and move your lips. His ethos is, that quirky is cute, and be yourself and NEVER apologise for it.

NIYL

Also expected out later today is the debut single ‘The Heretic’ from the newly rebranded NIYL (formerly Nile St James). Hailing from Limerick, NIYL mixes a unique blend of soulful vocals and lush, ethereal instrumentation to deliver a powerful, cinematic-like sound. He draws influence from the likes of RY X and London Grammar and hopes to establish a new sound within the Irish Music industry.

DYVR

Now on to their third EP, electro-pop artist DYVR hit the Irish music scene in 2019 and their third offering, ‘Part 3’ really sees them hit their stride, making them one of the hottest acts on the scene. For ‘Part 3’ they’ve collaborated with some awesome artists like HAVVK, Benjamin Yellowitz and the divine Jes Kavanagh.

The first single from the EP, ‘Pantheon’ delivers anthemic, toe-tapping, queer vibes with gorgeous messages of acceptance and inclusion. This is one you’ll want to stick on repeat and with a gorgeous new video coming soon, this is DEFINITELY going to be top of my music pile for 2022.

Pillow Queens

As if we weren’t already giddy enough about the prospect of new music from the awesome Pillow Queens, we’re nearly having palpitations after they dropped their incredible new single ‘Be By Your Side’ last week. It’s another head-shaker with their signature post-punk edgy sound.

And as if that wasn’t reason enough to celebrate, we’ve been promised a full album on April 1. Let’s hope it’s not an April Fools or there’ll be a lot of broken hearts in GCN Towers.

ZAPHO

For fans of Tame Impala, Tune-Yards or Erykah Badu, you won’t be disappointed by alt-pop sensation ZAPHO. Her new groove-drenched anthemic single ‘Peoples’ is released next Thursday, February 3, heralding a new album coming later this year. If her previous singles ‘Fight Me’and ‘Water Me’ are anything to go by, this is one to look out for.

Soak

Last but by no means least, we were delighted to see Soak dropping their new single ‘Last July’ earlier this week. AND announcement of a long-awaited album, If I Never Know You Like This Again due out on May 20. We’re buzzing!

After two years of lockdown, we’re brimming with excitement for all the new music lined up for 2022. And best of all, we’ll hopefully get to see most of it live and in person!