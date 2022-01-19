Watch: Pillow Queens announce new album with brand new single and music video

We all know how much these four talented Dubliners mean to the Irish LGBTQ+ community, so we couldn’t be more excited by this news – Pillow Queens have just announced the release date for their new album Leave the Light On. Drumroll… It’s April 1.

The new ten-track album is the first from the Dublin based band since they joined the famous Canadian label Royal Mountain Records last year.

Let’s have a look at what it’s gonna be like.

Cat’s out of the bag. Our new album ‘Leave the Light On’ comes out April 1st on Royal Mountain Records. New single and video ‘Be By Your Side’ is out now. HUP the parish. Album art by @nicolerifkin

Produced by @atticaaudio

Vulnerability and the uncertainty of emotions – two feelings that are often part of queer lives and to which we can relate all too well – seem to take centre stage on the new album, as described by the band themselves on their website. They refer to the ten songs in Leave the Light On as ‘queer dream blues’ and describe its atmosphere with the phrase ‘Uaigneas an chaldaigh,’ in their own words – “the Irish sense of loneliness experienced on the shore. The confusion and discombobulation of waking and feeling unfamiliar. The liminal space between dreaming and being conscious. The unmooring that happens when a sense of self is being explored and sometimes slipping away”.

Here’s the tracklist:

Be By Your Side The Wedding Band Hearts and Minds House That Sailed Away Delivered Well Kept Wife No Good Woman Historian My Body Moves Try Try Try

And since good things come in pairs, our favourite band have also released that new single today. The song is called ‘Be By Your Side’ and, as singer and bassist Pamela Connolly herself said, it’s about “the mechanisms that are used to hide your vulnerabilities” and “the feeling of being about to burst and how cathartic it could be to allow yourself to let your emotions out and feel the world around you”.

Watch the amazing music video for ‘Be By Your Side’ below:

Everything seems to point in one clear direction: Pillow Queens will drop an absolute bomb on April 1. If you don’t want to miss their return to live shows, these are their 2022 tour dates. Be warned, there’s a few sold out already!

We have no doubt that Pillow Queens and their new album are gonna take us on an emotional rollercoaster and we’re absolutely here for it.