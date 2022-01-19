Mother is hiring a Digital Marketing and Communications person

The amazing gang at Mother are expanding their team and they’re looking to hire an enthusiastic and bright person as the new Digital Marketing and Communications person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mother (@motherdublin)

As well as the fabulous weekly club, Mother also hosts the spectacular Pride Block Party and the gorgeous Love Sensation.

Mother co-founder, Cormac Cashman, told GCN, “With 2022 gearing up to be one of our biggest years yet, from growing our Pride Block Party to some new and exciting projects, we’re looking forward to expanding the team and growing our little queer events family”

Ready to do it all over again! pic.twitter.com/CFgSfuM13A — Mother Club (@MotherDublin) October 23, 2021

This is a fantastic opportunity to join a vibrant and dynamic LGBTQ+ team and would be a great fit for anyone with a passion for music, live events, club culture, queer spaces and community.

The role offers huge diversity with the main duties to include:

Management and development of social media channels.

Content Creation, copywriting & reporting.

Providing support and assistance to the Mother team.

Work across the weekly club, festival shows, Pride Block Party & all other live events.

On-site live event & ad-hoc duties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GCN (@gcnmag)

Anyone with a passion for music, clubbing, queer culture and live events who are considering applying for the position should also:

Have social media experience and be a ctively engaged with social media trends.

Experience in video editing is desirable – ideally with knowledge of Photoshop/Premiere Pro/Indesign, or similar.

Direct Marketing experience is also desirable.

Have excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Be flexible and able to prioritise workload.

They should also be h ighly organised, especially having strong digital organisational skills.

If you are interested in applying, please send a cv and a short cover letter to [email protected] with your name and “Digital Marketing & Communication Application” in the subject line.

The deadline for applications is by 12 pm on Friday, January 28, 2022.