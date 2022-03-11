The mayor of Austin, Texas, Steve Adler, has come out to defend Trans youth and their families amid the disturbing legal battle between the State of Texas and the Biden administration.

Adler announced Wednesday, March 9, as ‘Transgender Youth and Family Safety Day’ claiming “Austin should be considered a safe place – a sanctuary – for transgender children and their families”.

In his address, Adler stated, “Our community vehemently opposes Texas state leadership’s efforts to limit the rights of our LGBTQ+ communities and their toxic, transphobic policies, Austin is a magical city built on inclusion. We are proud that this position, integral to our culture and core values, has been longstanding and both consistently and loudly expressed in our words and our actions.”

“Adler dedicated Wednesday’s proclamation to Kai Shappley, an 11-year-old transgender girl, who began crying when the mayor handed her the document.”

"I'm hoping that everywhere does what Austin is doing," Kai told KXAN.

In a similar show of solidarity, José Garza, the District Attorney for Travis County announced that he would not prosecute any families who supported their Trans children in seeking medical support to transition.

He stated, “Travis County families with transgender children should not fear our state leaders’ unconstitutional & discriminatory directives. Our office will not interfere with the medical decisions made between children, parents, and their medical physicians.”

The announcement comes following the disturbing decision by Texas Governor, Greg Abbott instructing the state Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate cases of children transitioning, likening it to ‘child abuse’.

Following Abbott’s order, President Biden came out in support of Trans youth in his State of the Union address proclaiming, “The onslaught of state laws targeting Transgender Americans and their families is wrong, as I said last year, especially to our younger Transgender Americans, I will always have your back as your President, so you can be yourself and reach your God-given potential.”

BREAKING: We are suing to block the state of Texas from investigating parents who support their transgender kids. Trans youth and their families have been under attack for too long. Enough is enough. — ACLU of Texas (@ACLUTx) March 1, 2022

Further to this address, Biden’s administration issued guidance claiming that the “denials of health care based on gender identity” to be illegal. In accordance with this, Texas may face losing more than $1 billion in federal funding.

In a reactionary move, Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, announced on Wednesday that he will be suing the Biden administration, declaring, “the federal government does not have the authority to govern the medical profession and set family policies, including what may constitute child abuse in state family law courts.” The case is due to be heard by an Austin judge later today.

In a further show of solidarity to the ongoing choking of LGBTQ+ rights in the US, the CEO of Apple Inc, Tim Cook came out against the recently ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill which was introduced in Florida on Tuesday, March 8. “As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am deeply concerned about laws being enacted across the country, particularly those focused on our vulnerable youth. I stand with them and the families, loved ones, and allies who support them.”