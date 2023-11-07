Irish queer favourites Pillow Queens drop haunting new single 'Suffer'

Calling all queers, our favourite Irish indie rock band Pillow Queens dropped a new single, and we are already obsessed!

As we step into the cold early evenings of winter, this gripping track is full of pain and aching, which feels incredibly fitting for the state of the times we’re in. The track promises to offer “a communal psalm for the oppressed, and the heartbroken and for those seeking resolve and mercy.”

The lyrics explore heartache, self-deception and the struggle to let go as the band dives deep into “the raw and turbulent emotions surrounding the unraveling of a once-cherished relationship.” ‘Suffer’ opens with the haunting line, “No matter how long we suffer, I still can’t keep it off my mind,” and the chorus echoes, “I hope you’re happy”, behind a pulsing drum beat.

The band said the track was inspired by the stormy sounds of Alt-J, Hozier, Feist, Black Pumas and Lana Del Rey. “It’s a heart-on-sleeve, untethered, exposed and explorative deep dive to the bottom of the sea of love, where grief, infidelity and darkness can’t hide.”

They added, “We wrote it in the depths of winter at our rehearsal studio in Dublin, and the cold really penetrates the song.”

In the Spotify video announcing the single, lead vocalist Pamela says, “Hey, we’re Pillow Queens, our new single ‘Suffer’ is out now on Spotify, and it’s about how sad we all are all the time,” before her bandmates erupt into laughter.

While the themes may seem bleak, the track is an absolute masterpiece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pillow Queens (@pillowqueensband)

This single is the latest release from the four-piece indie rock group, which includes Pamela Connolly (lead vocals, guitar, bass), Sarah Corcoran (vocals, guitar, bass), Cathy McGuinness (vocals, lead guitar) and Rachel Lyons (vocals, drums).

Their first album, In Waiting, was released in 2020 with phenomenal success. In 2022, the band released Leave The Light On, played two sold-out Vicar Street shows and performed to crowds of thousands during their North American and European tour. This year, Pillow Queens headlined the St Patrick’s Festival at the National Museum of Ireland, and the band is currently touring across the UK and Europe, with dates coming up in Paris, London and Germany’s Rolling Stone Beach. Limited tickets remain on sale via pillowqueens.com.

The soul-stirring new Pillow Queens track called ‘Suffer’ is out now, and we’ll be playing it on repeat all day.