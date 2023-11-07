THISISPOPBABY announces highly-anticipated return of hit show WAKE

From sensual aerial acrobatics to giant balloon-headed Irish dancers, WAKE really has it ALL, and in case you missed the sold-out smash hit sensation last year, the exciting news is, THISISPOPBABY is bringing it back for a homecoming run to the National Stadium from March 6 to 23, 2024.

This high-octane, heart-thumping extravaganza will have you laughing, crying, and dancing in your seats. Filled with emotion and joy, WAKE is a celebration of life, of togetherness, and an embrace of all we hold dear.

Devised by the makers of the global phenomenon RIOT, THISISPOPBABY has been tearing up the space between high art and club culture for 16 years and has been a vital force for social change in Ireland since then.

For the return of WAKE, THISISPOPBABY has teamed up with the 2024 St. Patrick’s Festival. CEO of the festival, Richard Tierney, explained, “We are immensely proud to welcome THISISPOPBABY to our One City programme for St. Patrick’s Festival, 2024 with such an eclectic and groundbreaking show that has already proven to be a cultural zeitgeist.”

He continued, “WAKE encapsulates the vibrant spirit of contemporary Ireland while showcasing pioneering Irish artistry. As we celebrate all things Irish, it is productions like WAKE that underline the creative force Ireland continues to be on the world stage.”

We are ecstatic to tell you that WAKE is returning to the National Stadium, 6-23 March after its sold-out run last year⚡

It’s a heart-thumping arena party with wild acrobatics, trad and hot cabaret. Tix on sale Fri 10 Nov. Pre-sale sign up: https://t.co/pIW74yQ3tj#WAKETheShow pic.twitter.com/AExwpR6eqs — thisispopbaby (@thisispopbaby) November 7, 2023

THISISPOPBABY co-founders and creators and directors of the show, Jennifer Jennings and Phillip McMahon, shared their excitement: “We are delighted to bring this bold, ambitious, fabulous juggernaut of a show back to Dublin as part of St. Patrick’s Festival 2024.

“WAKE thrilled audiences during its premiere run, and now, under our direction, this world-class company of performers reunites to take the roof off the National Stadium once more,” they added.

Taking inspiration from the Irish tradition of waking the dead, the show is described as “a home-grown arena party uniting a ferocious full band with the most extraordinary circus, aerial, dance and spoken word artists in the land”, culminating in a “dazzling explosion of past and future”.

Combining spoken-word text from Carys D Coburn, musical composition by Alma Kelliher, choreography by Philip Connaughton and set design by Niall Sweeney with some of the country’s finest acrobatic, acting, dancing and all-round performing talents, WAKE is a sensational not-to-missed spectacular.

Tickets for WAKE start from €25 and go on sale this Friday, November 10, at 10am; to find out more, check out THISISPOPBABY.com.