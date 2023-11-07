Conversion therapy ban excluded from King’s Speech to UK Parliament

In his inaugural King’s Speech at the State Opening of Parliament this morning, November 7, King Charles outlined the UK government’s programme for legislation for the forthcoming parliamentary session. As predicted, the speech omitted to include any provision for implementing the proposed ban on so-called ‘conversion therapy’.

The proposed ban, which has been widely supported by the majority of parliamentary members, including many from the Tory party, would outlaw the abhorrent practice of subjecting LGBTQ+ people to abusive practices to change their sexual orientation or gender.

First raised in 2015 by former Prime Minister Theresa May, the passing of legislation has been stalled on several occasions by opponents over issues such as the inclusion of transgender people in the ban and, most recently, over the fear that a ban would criminalise parents who subject their children to the harmful practice.

It had previously been reported that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would include the full outlawing of the practice in the programme. However, after approximately 40 Tory MPs signed a letter that warned the ban would be “extremely concerning”, he appeared to u-turn the decision.

After no mention of the ban was made in a press release announcing the intentions of the King’s Speech, supporters of the ban suspected it would not feature in the final announcement.

Today we protested the unelected Head of State #KingCharles opening our elected Parliament Royals are a “monstrous carbuncle” on democracy. They symbolise privilege & inequality 23 palaces & luxury residences. 700 servants. Personal wealth £2+ billion@RepublicStaff #NotMyKing pic.twitter.com/ovri5xKvtP — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) November 7, 2023

Speaking out against Sunak’s decision, Tory MP Elliot Colburn said, “Not to deliver on [the ban] would be absolutely appalling. The government had the opportunity to grab the bull by the horns and get this done. And now they’re essentially going to have to let parliament do it.”

Fellow Tory party member Dehenna Davison, who is openly bisexual, also called out the decision.

“It is shameful that, over five years after promising we would deliver a much-needed ban on conversion therapy, it now looks set to be kicked into the long grass.”

She continued, “How anyone can justify supporting such practices is beyond me.”

As a result of the ban being left out of King Charles’ speech, it is unlikely that it will be introduced into law ahead of the next general election.

It is shameful that the Tory Govt in UK has turned its back on banning what is a recognised form of torture against LGBT+ people. We look forward to 🇮🇪 following the numerous countries that have outlawed this abuse, with a full no-loopholes ban. @GCNmag #BanConversionTherapy https://t.co/4B7k0L6aUc — NXF (@nxfie) November 7, 2023

As the monarch returned to Buckingham Palace following this morning’s appearance, he was openly booed by protesters sporting banners which read “Not My King”.