MrBeast YouTube star Kris Tyson comes out as trans in heartfelt video

Kris Tyson, most popularly known for starring in MrBeast YouTube videos online, has come out as a transgender woman.

In an interview with fellow YouTuber Anthony Padilla, Kris formally introduced her new identity. “I am a woman,” she revealed. “I’ve never said that publicly, but I’ve been fully confident in that decision for over a year now.”

In the same interview, Tyson shared how she originally saw herself as gender-fluid before realising she was trans and discussed the work that went into discovering her true self. This included therapy, self-reflection and evaluation, considering her public persona with MrBeast videos.

“I can do anything now. I can be who I want to be… so I feel like the future is kinda whatever I want it to be right now.”

She continued by explaining, “To even say it to some of my closest friends, my hands would shake to say it, I would get so nervous. But now, I’m happy to say ‘I’m a woman.’

“It’s something that’s honestly so freeing…I literally had people within the first like couple of months of like me coming out… They were like, ‘You’ve just been talking so much more, and you just seem so much more present in the conversation,’ and I was noticing that myself.”

Back in April, Tyson shared she was having hormone replacement therapy but remained relatively quiet about her gender identity since.

“I’m genuinely so glad so many people are learning what HRT is and how it CAN and HAS helped so many because of my tweet,” she said online after initially sharing her experience with hormone replacement therapy.

A longtime friend of MrBeast, whose channel has over 170 million subscribers, Kris Tyson has been in a multitude of his videos. A lot of these videos include competitions with cash prizes that range in difficulty and absurdity.

When Tyson announced she was undergoing hormone therapy, MrBeast took to Twitter to defend his friend from transphobic backlash, noting that “All this transphobia is starting to piss me off”.