Irish participants needed for EU-wide survey on the experiences of LGBTQ+ people

LGBTQ+ people living in Ireland are invited to complete an anonymous survey to help EU policymakers improve their advocacy strategies to support the queer community.

The survey is being conducted by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), an organisation that aims to protect the rights of people living in the EU. It is open to anyone aged 15 years or older who identifies as LGBTQ+ and lives in the European Union, Albania, Serbia, or North Macedonia.

Each question was carefully designed to collect the varied experiences, views, and concerns of queer people from diverse backgrounds, and survey creators promise that LGBTQ+ voices “will be heard at the highest levels”.

Currently, there is very little comparable data about the everyday experiences of LGBTQ+ people in the EU, so survey creators are hoping to gather feedback from a large, diverse group of participants.

The questions include anonymised identifying questions about age, sexual orientation, sex characteristics and identities with inclusive options for a range of gender identities, including those who identify as non-binary, agender, genderqueer, poly-gender and gender-fluid.

The survey aims to understand the experiences of LGBTQ+ people in school, work and healthcare settings. It also asks questions about personal experiences with discrimination, perceived safety and fear of being assaulted in different contexts, like holding hands in public with a same-sex partner. Some questions invite users to consider how prejudice and intolerance have changed over time in each participant’s country of residence.

The online survey first launched in June, and there’s still time to submit your answers. Participation is completely anonymous since the data is stored locally and is deleted after the survey is complete.

Results will be used to help policymakers, civil society groups and non-governmental organisations to improve their LGBTQ+ advocacy strategies and outreach and achieve better equality across the EU.