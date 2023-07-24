Cork Pride festival returns with week-long series of incredible events

Cork Pride returns this week, celebrating 30 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland. Taking place from July 30 until August 6, here is what you need to know heading into the week of festivities.

“This year’s theme ‘30 Years On..’ reminds us how far we have come as both a community and a country, as consecutive Governments have legislated to progress, protect, and enshrine the rights of LGBT+ citizens across the State,” said Cork Pride Chairperson Clive Davis. “David Norris paved the way over 30 years ago for LGBT+ rights and this year’s festival will be in celebration of those rights and what rights are hopefully to come for the generations that follow us.”

The parade, a highlight for many, takes place on the last day of the festival, August 6. It will run in the city centre from 1-3pm, before participants head to ‘Party at the Port’ at the Port of Cork, Kennedy Quay. The event runs from 3pm-8pm, and in April, organisers announced Irish Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth as headliners.



And if you’re looking to make the most of the Pride celebration, there’s plenty to enjoy in the lead-up to the parade.

The lineup includes two exhibitions, Body of… will launch on July 29 and Diary of an Activist will launch on Monday, July 31. Beyond that, there are events such as drag queen bingo on August 1, a GAZE film night on August 2 and a Bi+ Ireland picnic on August 3.

Thursday, August 3, will also see MEP Grace O’Sullivan host the Pride is Political panel discussion. The panel will include Roderic O’Gorman Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Saoirse Mackin from Trans+ Pride Cork, chair of the Gay Project John Buttimer and others.

With plenty of events, Cork Pride and its celebration of 30 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality is surely not to be missed this year. You can check out the full list of events on the Cork Pride website.