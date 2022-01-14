Munroe Bergdorf makes history as first Trans cover star of Cosmopolitan UK

Activist, changemaker and model, Munroe Bergdorf, has added to her list of accolades by making history as the first Trans woman to grace the cover of Cosmopolitan UK magazine in its 50 year history.
Bergdorf posted on social media, “Beyond excited to share that I am @cosmopolitanUK‘s covergirl for their 50th Anniversary Issue!
“I’m also the first Transgender woman to ever feature on the cover in those 50 years of publication. Huge thank you to the Cosmo UK team for asking me to be part of this moment.”
This isn’t the first time the activist was recognised for her work, as in November 2021, Bergdorf was also awarded the Gay Times honour for British Community Trailblazer at their fifth annual awards, and also featured as one of that magazine’s cover stars.
Her book Transitional: How to Live Your Authentic Life is also due to be released this year which draws on her own experience alongside words from others to reveal just how deeply ingrained transitioning is in human experience.
Cosmopolitan UK’s editor-in-chief, Claire Hodgson, added, “No one encapsulates what it means to be a Cosmopolitan cover star more than Munroe Bergdorf, and I’m thrilled we’re celebrating Cosmopolitan UK’s 50th anniversary with such an important trailblazer on our cover.”
Hodgson continued, “Whether it be finding a fulfilling career that pays fairly, developing happy and healthy relationships, or fighting for equality and respect, the topics Cosmopolitan has long championed are just as important now as they were in 1972.
“Whatever their sexuality, gender identity or background, Cosmopolitan will continue to empower our audience to demand more from the world around them, challenge the status quo and advocate for a diverse and inclusive world, free from prejudice.”
The Cosmopolitan issue featuring Munroe Bergdorf will be released on January 21.
