National Gallery of Ireland and Gaisce present Queer Mind, Body and Soul exhibition

Queer Mind, Body and Soul, an exciting new exhibition created by a group of young people in collaboration with artist Shireen Shortt, will open in the National Gallery of Ireland on July 30.

The exhibition focuses on experiences and emotions felt by the group of young folk, which they feel also represents the experiences of many LGBTQ+ and gender non-conforming young people today. Their creations focus on the importance of the mind, body and soul of a young queer person in today’s world.

It was created through Gaisce – The President’s Award, which is a self-directed personal development programme to support young people between the age of 15 – 25 to build their confidence, resilience and positive mental health while having fun. This particular exhibition is part of Gaisce’s LikeMinded programme, which was designed to address some of the issues most relevant to LGBTQ+ young people.

Queer Mind, Body and Soul will include multiple artistic disciplines, including written word, spoken word, dance, sculpture, paintings, drawing, photography, mixed media sculpture, animation, singing, body art, performance, installation art, and string art.

Gaisce CEO, Yvonne McKenna, shared, “An incredible group of creative young people have persevered regardless of Covid to produce amazing pieces of reflective and thought-provoking art, together. Each young person has put their heart and soul into their pieces, and the fact that they will now be shown at the National Gallery of Ireland is a testament to their commitment and the importance of the challenge they are expressing to society today about acceptance, love and belonging.”

The LikeMinded group collaborated with the National Gallery of Ireland’s own Apollo Project. Apollo is a new way to experience the Gallery designed by young people for young people with, as they themselves describe, “an emphasis on collaborating and partnering with young people to co-create vibrant and fun experiences in the Gallery.”

The Queer Mind, Body and Soul free exhibition opens from July 30 to October 17 in the National Gallery’s Millennium Wing Studio.