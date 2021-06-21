National Party member pleads guilty to the assault on Izzy Kamikaze

National Party member Michael Quinn has pleaded guilty to the assault on LGBTQ+ activist Izzy Kamikaze that left her with a severe head wound. The Louth man entered the plea in the Criminal Courts of Justice today, June 21, just over 9 months on from the original incident.

Kamikaze, who was observing an anti-mask rally near the Dáil last year when she was attacked, published a tweet confirming the news:

Michael Quinn, the man who assaulted me last September at a National Party demo (#DBS21 voters take note) has today entered a plea of "Guilty" at the CCJ. pic.twitter.com/6rLkvUlftu — Izzy Kamikaze (@IzzyKamikaze) June 21, 2021

The assault occurred on September 12 as an anti-mask group protested outside of Leinster House, with Michael Quinn striking Kamikaze over the head with a wooden plank wrapped in an Irish flag. The activist was left with a severe head wound and blood covering her face, which she received treatment for in Tallaght Hospital.

Following the incident, an open letter calling on the LGBTQ+ community to show solidarity with Kamikaze and to take a stand against “builles, thugs and their enablers,” was shared, and footage of the wounded activist went viral across social media. However, according to The Beacon, many “far-right activists had set up hundreds of Twitter accounts to spread a conspiracy theory claiming that she faked the attack,” an accusation disproven by the guilty plea.

Quinn was arrested in Louth on Thursday, October 22, and taken to Pearse Street Garda Station where he was questioned. Gardaí initially charged Quinn with assault causing harm, but the Director of Public Prosecutions furthered the indictment for using a weapon under Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensives Weapons Act, 1990. The assailant now faces sentencing of up to five years in prison and a fine, with Judge Melanie Greally adjourning the case until October.

The National Party has yet to comment on the arrest and prosecution, with party leader Justin Barrett having recently announced his intention to run in the Dublin Bay South by-election. The far-right politician is currently under investigation by Gardaí for allegedly breaking COVID-19 legislation.