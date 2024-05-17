New campaign launches encouraging LGBTQ+ people in Ireland to vote in upcoming elections

LGBT Ireland’s ‘Come Out and Vote’ campaign has officially launched, encouraging community members to have their voices heard at the European and local elections on June 7. The initiative was officially introduced at a special event in Dublin’s Mansion House on Friday, May 17, on the occasion of International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.

The launch featured speeches from CEO of LGBT Ireland Paula Fagan and CEO of The Electoral Commission Art O’Leary as well as a panel discussion with members of the local queer community. They each encouraged people to use their voice on June 7, and “come out and vote like your community depends on it.”

Members of the public were also advised to ask candidates who come to their door: “What will you do to support and protect the LGBTQ+ community?”

Great to attend the launch of @LGBT_ie’s ‘Come Out and Vote’ campaign today. Make sure to have your voice heard in the local and European elections on June 7th! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/wtzvv0N185 — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) May 17, 2024

Speaking at the event, Paula Fagan said: “Across Europe, and indeed our own country, LGBTQI+ rights have become a marker for protection of freedom and democracy amid the rise of far-right forces and extreme conservatism that seek to incite hatred and fear about minority communities and with a mission to erode our rights and our freedom.

“A small number of domestic extremists and a far greater number of global far-right actors are succeeding, we feel, in instilling fear and division in local communities, which is impacting our politics at national and local level resulting in a stagnation in Ireland in progressing LGBTQI+ rights and inclusion measures, with no major legislation advancing protections and rights for our community in almost 10 years,” she continued.

“The time is now for strong political leadership at all levels of government. At the EU, national and local level, it is time for our elected representatives and those running for election to step up and show political will to advance protections and rights for LGBTQI+ people.”

The main priorities for LGBT Ireland following the elections were also outlined, including the introduction of hate crime legislation and a ban on conversion practices, alongside ending discrimination and improving LGBTQ+ visibility and trans healthcare.

‘Come Out and Vote’ comes as LGBTQ+ youth charity Belong To also launched the ‘Check The Facts’ campaign, earlier this week. It asks candidates to pledge to use factual and accurate information from credible sources during their election campaigns and terms if elected.

In order to vote, you must be eligible and included on the electoral register. You can check the register here, and if not already, register to vote by May 20, 2024.