Rise in transphobic rhetoric in Ireland and Europe sparks concern ahead of EU elections

ILGA, the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, recently published its 13th Annual Review of the Human Rights Situation of LGBTI People in Europe and Central Asia alongside a statement warning of increases in transphobic rhetoric throughout the EU.

The annual report, which outlines current LGBTQ+ human rights situations throughout Europe and Central Asia in the 2023 calendar year, offers insight on a number of LGBTQ+ issues in each surveyed country, including categories such as ‘asylum’, ‘bias-motivated violence’, ‘education’, ‘family’, and ‘foreign policy.’

In the document, ILGA reports that Ireland, like many countries throughout Europe and Central Asia, is facing a serious problem when it comes to increases in transphobic rhetoric from the far right.

Outlining several instances of Irish transphobia in its report, ILGA wrote that “transphobic speech remained a serious issue” in Ireland in 2023.

Giving examples from the last year, ILGA cited: “An (Irish) cancer foundation received transphobic backlash after publishing a trans-inclusive article saying that prostate cancer also affects people who are not men.”

ILGA similarly called attention to Irish singer Róisín Murphy, who “published a post against puberty blockers in August, followed by significant backlash.”

According to the organisation, several Irish politicians similarly “reported threats and harassment due to being LGBTQ+ or because of their support for LGBTQ+ people and migrants.”

The annual report, published on February 29, 2024, was joined by a second publication from ILGA that warned of an alarming increase in transphobic rhetoric throughout Europe.

Of the 32 European states that reported an increase in transphobic rhetoric in 2023, 19 are EU member states. According to ILGA, this could spell trouble for the upcoming EU elections.

Ireland was included in a list of countries currently facing an uptick in transphobic rhetoric. The list similarly included countries like Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden.

In a press release, ILGA wrote: “The vast majority of anti-trans statements instrumentalise children, using scare tactics to create opposition to trans minors’ access to healthcare and restrictions on education. This is a broader trend we see in the use of children, with politicians across Europe claiming that limiting access to information about LGBTI people prevents harm to minors.

“The report clearly shows that demonising from politicians combined with attempts to introduce legislation is impacting suicide rates and mental health, especially for young LGBTI people, and an escalation in violent protests outside schools and libraries, making young people unsafe.”

The statement continued: “This fear mongering has directly led to a further rise in attacks. Of the 54 countries reporting in the Review, only six of them reported no hate crime in 2023. In the other 48 countries, much of the reported verbal and physical violence targeted trans people. Only one EU member state reported no hate crime.”

Chaber, the Executive Director of ILGA-Europe, similarly chimed in on the increase in transphobia throughout Europe, writing: “LGBTI rights are under attack, and children are being harmed in the process. As we witness the rise of political forces that question basic fundamental rights and freedom, the elections next June will be a pivotal moment for the EU, and for LGBTI people. In light of the findings of the 2024 Annual Review, our ‘Come Out 4 Europe’ campaign will call for clear political commitments on safeguarding human rights, democracy and freedom from candidates for the European Parliament.”