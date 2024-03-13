Four teenagers charged for stabbing trans girl at rollerskating party

Four teenagers have been charged for their roles in the brutal stabbing of an 18-year-old trans girl in London. The victim was attending a birthday party with friends at Harrow Leisure Center Roller Rink in northwest London, at approximately 7pm on Saturday, February 10, when she was reportedly approached by a group of teenagers who subjected her to transphobic slurs before stabbing her 14 times with a knife.

The girl was rushed to hospital and thankfully survived the attack. She was released from the hospital on the following Monday and is recovering in the care of her family.

The day after the stabbing, 19-year-old Summer Betts-Ramsey was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. So far, Betts-Ramsey has denied any involvement in the brutal assault.

In recent days, three additional teenagers have been charged in connection with the attack.

A 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were each charged with grievous bodily harm with intent. Another 17-year-old boy was similarly charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, as well as disclosing sexual images, and threatening the victim with a knife. The threat took place in a private location on January 29, over a week before the stabbing.

Lead investigator Detective Inspector Nicola Hannant said in a statement: “This was a shocking and violent attack and we continue to support the victim and her family as she recovers from her injuries.”

She added: “At this stage, we are treating this as a transphobic hate crime and we know this will cause significant concern.”

The victim’s attorney, Bunsri Bhuwa, described the attack as “a brutal, unprovoked transphobic hate crime,” and confirmed the attack will be prosecuted as such.

The four teenagers are currently being held in police custody and will be tried together. Two of the attackers already appeared in court on March 12, and the two teenage boys are expected to appear in court on April 5 to enter their pleas to the charges.

All four defendants will stand trial on January 6, 2025. London’s Metropolitan Police continue to appeal for anyone with additional information to come forward.

In response to the stabbing, transgender activist Katy Montgomerie said, “Another young trans woman stabbed multiple times in a clearly transphobia motivated attack. How many more until you all see that platforming transphobic extremists day in day out has consequences.”

The London attack happened almost exactly one year after transgender teen Brianna Ghey was brutally killed in a fatal stabbing by two teenagers in Culcheth Linear Park in England on February 11, 2023. Both of her attackers, Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, were found guilty and sentenced to a minimum of 22 and 20 years in prison respectively.

If you have been affected by this story or are looking to reach out to someone for support, advice or just to talk, there are numerous services available for LGBTQ+ people, listed below, and many offer instant messaging support.

Samaritans

National LGBT+ Helpline

The Switchboard

Dublin Lesbian Line

Belong To

TENI

Aware

Pieta House

Jigsaw

Mental Health Ireland

Garda Confidential Line