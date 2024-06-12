New party for gals and their pals Tough Love to launch in Dublin

Ringing in the summer in style, Tough Love, a new party for gals and their pals is set to launch in Dublin. Taking over Farrier & Draper on Friday, June 14, expect a night of debauchery and dance as they open their doors for the very first time.

Ahead of the inaugural event, GCN spoke to Tough Love organisers about the exciting new addition to the Irish capital’s club scene.

What inspired you to create Tough Love?

Four out of five nightclubs have shut in Ireland since the year 2000, so for this new generation of clubbers, there are major limitations on where you can go and dance.

The clubbing community (particularly the LGBTQ+ clubbing community) has always been resilient in facing challenges. It is inspiring to see long-standing nights like Mother, Honeypot and CHURCH still thriving.

We want to continue on this post-Covid, positive clubbing momentum and grow the nighttime economy, adding choice for everybody who wants to come and dance. Tough Love is our attempt to add an uplifting BIG Friday night out to those who want to lose themselves for a few hours!

Who is Tough Love for?

Tough Love is a night for the girls, gays, and theys, but we welcome everybody as long as you respect our dancefloor. Our goal is to support and celebrate female-identifying talent and as the night grows, so will our collective.

We don’t take ourselves too seriously, our goal is to throw a night that everybody wants to come back to! Our mindset from day one has always been let’s throw a party that feels like a free gaff!

Why are spaces like this needed?

Having more LGBTQ+-friendly spaces in any city is only a good thing, particularly those that cater for girls who just want to enjoy a stress-free, fun night out. Going clubbing with your mates should first and foremost be a fun experience! We want to create a night that people look forward to, feel safe in and can make their own.

EVERYBODY should be free to be themselves when they go out for a bop, so having more places that cater to individuality in the city can only be a good thing!

What kind of music can partygoers expect?

Big room party music that keeps you dancing from doors.

Where can people stay up to date with Tough Love?

All the deets for the night can be found on our Instagram @toughlovedublin.

Tough Love launches this Friday, June 14, in Farrier & Draper at 11pm; buy tickets at linktree.com/toughloveclub.