Gorgeous queer events happening this June in Ireland 

Pride season is already in full swing in Ireland, and with so many events happening in June, it’s so easy to fill the entire month with queer joy.

From drag balls to dyke nights, if you’ve managed to keep a few spots open in your diary, now is the time to schedule some LGBTQ+ gigs and performances to enjoy in the month of June.

Masterclass

June 4-29

After an award-winning international tour, Brokentalkers and New York feminist comic Adrienne Truscott are bringing Masterclass to Ireland for a hilarious examination of gender that parodies the “great male artist” to uncover some difficult truths about privilege and power. Here are the dates for this incredible show:

Project Arts Centre – June 4 – 8

Town Hall Theatre – June 11 & 12

Belltable – June 14

Hawk’s Well – June 19

Droichead Arts Centre – June 21

The Everyman – June 25 & 26

Pavilion – June 28 & 29

Tickets are available now from €22.00.

The Blue Description Project

June 5

The Irish Film Institute (IFI) and aemi are proud to co-present a screening of The Blue Description Project with a specially-commissioned Irish Sign Language (ISL) interpretation of the entire work.

Derek Jarman’s Blue is an age-defining account of AIDS, illness, and disability in a heteronormative culture. This new, experimental iteration of Blue includes expansive accessibility with creative captions, audio descriptions, ISL interpretation, with a live-captioned and ISL-interpreted discussion to follow.

Tickets are available from €11.90.

A Safe Space for the Girls

June 6

This empowering, open, and hopeful event supports the We-Consent Campaign from Dublin Rape Crisis Centre. The evening in Hen’s Teeth will include live music and spoken word performances from Toshín, Celaviedmai, Ashley Chadamoyo of the GalPal Collective and Sam Stewart from Sam’s Collective about overcoming traumas, healing and building a supportive community.

Tickets are available from €20, with an unwaged option at €5.

An evening with Ocean Vuong,

June 6

The Museum of Literature Ireland is hosting the acclaimed poet Ocean Vuong at the Edmund Burke Theatre in Trinity College Dublin. Author of The New York Times bestselling poetry collection, Time is a Mother, Vuong will read from his work, take questions, and sign copies of his books.

Tickets are available now for €12.97.

Olympic VillageHaus of Schiaparelli

June 8

Founded on the rich tradition of Ballroom culture Haus of Schiaparelli is ready to present the Olympic Village: a place for champions to congregate with a common goal of community and liberation.

Join the event at Yamamori Tengu with DJ Big Cheeks and Richard Joke MC-ing. There will be cash prizes for the Pantheon walk, Sex siren, Helen of Troy (Face), Amazons (femme walk), Medusa (hair performance), Waistline warrior, Hercules (sports Realness), The torch of the pantheon, and Midas touch (hand performance).

This Ball will show international solidarity with Palestine, and all attendees are encouraged to donate to Care for Gaza.

FOXGLUV presents Bianca Oblivion

June 8

Foxgluv platforms female, non-binary, and transgender creatives with a diverse range of genres and backgrounds.

Bianca Oblivion’s tracks ‘Bumbum Pra Ca’, ‘Bubble Pon Di Bed’, and ‘Drip’ have been played all around the world, and Bianca will be in the Wigwam basement for her Ireland debut, with Hannah Hession and LoLZ on main support.

Tickets are available from €10.00.

Drag Ball

June 13

Galway Against Homophobia is organising their annual Drag Ball competition where local Drag Artists Donatella, Blondie Boots, Leigh, Devon Diva, Viktor Complex and former winner Minnie Buss are here to serve as judges for this fourth edition event!

The event is taking place at the Roisin Dubh in Galway from 8:00pm.

Tickets are available from €10.99.

Peach Part 2

June 14

Peach is a party that centres women across the LGBTQ+ spectrum and their pals, and DJs Mini Kimono and Kate Brennan Harding will be joined by some very special guests for the party at Hens Teeth!

Separate tickets will soon be available for anyone new to Dublin, new to the queer scene, or fresh out of a relationship who would like to meet and chill with others before the event

Tickets are available now from €11.70.

The Stonewall Builder Musical

June 22

This clever and deeply personal musical by songwriter Liz Clark weaves together the beautiful and complex LGBTQ+ experiences in rural Ireland. This queer musical is joyful and thought-provoking with a talented cast. It’s premiering in West Cork on June 22.

Tickets are available now from €11.70.

Dyke Night

June 28

Following its sold-out success in 2023, Dyke Night is back for a special one-night-only event in Bow Lane this June. This trans and non-binary inclusive event will happen during Dublin Pride weekend and promises to be an incredible party.

All ticket proceeds will support Dublin Lesbian Line, a volunteer-run service that is funded by donations.

Grab your ticket from €11.70 while they are left!

Geared Event

June 29

Geared Ireland is returning to Fibber Magee’s nightclub Parnell Street Dublin for a Pride night special for fetish lovers, kinsters, bears and their friends. The night features music from Gerry Mooore with lighting from The Crew, and everyone will have access to a full bar, private smoking area, and cloakroom.

Tickets are available now from €12, or you can pay €15 cash at the door.

These are just some of the events happening in Ireland in honour of Pride month this June! If there’s another event that belongs on this list, please feel free to get in touch.

And if you’re not able to fit everything into the month of June, there’s no panic because, in Ireland, local Parades and festivals happen across the country for months to come.