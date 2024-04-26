Dyke Night to make highly-anticipated return during Dublin Pride weekend

In honour of Lesbian Visibility Week, Dublin Pride and Dublin Lesbian Line are celebrating the return of Dyke Night! The organisations announced that the party will make its highly-anticipated comeback on Friday, June 28.

Following its sold-out success in 2023, Dyke Night is back for a special one-night-only event this June. This trans and non-binary inclusive event will happen during Dublin Pride weekend and promises to be an incredible party.

The club night is taking place at Bow Lane, and guests should expect an unforgettable evening full of queer entertainment and dancing.

Organisers from Dublin Pride and Dublin Lesbian Line said partygoers can look forward to “a variety show bringing some of the best queer talent Ireland has to offer followed by dancing until the early hours”.

Early bird tickets have already sold out, but other pricing options are available so grab your ticket while they are left! All ticket proceeds will support Dublin Lesbian Line, a volunteer-run service that is funded by donations.

Dublin Lesbian Line advocates for the lesbian+ community by amplifying lesbian voices and experiences. After volunteering with the charity for the past few years, Val Hourigan (she/they) recently became the Chairperson.

‌They know lesbian visibility is important because: “It validates the experiences and identities of lesbians within the LGBTQIA+ community, fostering a sense of belonging and empowerment.”

They added that visibility: “helps challenge stereotypes and misconceptions about lesbianism, promoting greater understanding and acceptance both within and outside the community.”

Karina Murray (she/her) knows finding community and belonging can help a person thrive. She said: “As a lesbian woman who grew up with no visible role models I think it’s important for us to stand up and be seen by those who need it.”

As part of the Dublin Pride team, when the opportunity came up to resurrect Dyke Night, Karina knew she wanted to be involved. She said: “Dyke Night has held a special place in the hearts of many dykes, LGBTQ+ women and non-binary people over the years and I believe it is absolutely essential to keep this space open for those who need it.”

‌Val said they wanted to work on Dyke Night because lesbian spaces in Ireland are precious. She shared: “From working with the community I was constantly picking up on a need for more of these spaces for connection, celebration, and empowerment, which are vital for individuals to feel seen, valued, and accepted.”

In addition to Dyke Night, Val emphasised that there are fantastic people creating brilliant nights out for queer women and trans and non-binary people across Ireland including Dykon, Peach, Honeypot and Spinster. They said: “The more we can nurture and expand these spaces, the richer our community becomes.”